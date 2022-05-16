Raiders WR Davante Adams thought he was going to the Panthers

Being a fan of the Carolina Panthers, especially lately, isn’t for the faint of heart. But, after reading what you’re about to read, you might want to tell Elizabeth that you’re coming to join her.

In a recent interview that’s making the rounds on Panthers Twitter this morning, new Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams sat down with former six-time Pro Bowler Eric Allen to discuss the journey that’s led him to Las Vegas. And that journey, sadly enough for the Carolina faithful, almost went through Charlotte back in 2014.

“I was projected to go first, second, third round—but there was a lot of teams that were interested in me in the first. So had the ESPN camera crews come to the crib. Everybody there. Had a bunch of my family at the house. My mom’s small apartment—we packin’ that thing out,” he said of the 2014 NFL draft. “Right out the gate, I keep hearing all these names called. Bunch of receivers. It’s a lot of receivers going early and I don’t hear my name. And I’m like, ‘Okay, this is weird.’ Couple of teams said they was interested in me, picking not even receivers. “So now I’m like, now I’m getting nervous. And we get to the end, I think at 28, I thought I was going to the Carolina Panthers. That’s who talked to me the most. They picked Kelvin Benjamin. I took my earpiece out, everything. I’m telling people to leave.”

So, uh, yeah . . . those two careers kinda went in opposite directions, huh?

Adams, of course, has now become one of, if not the best pass catcher in the game. That year’s 53rd overall pick—made by the Green Bay Packers—has totaled 669 career receptions with 8,121 yards, 73 touchdowns, five Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods to his name.

Benjamin, on the other hand, is no longer even in the league. The 28th overall selection, who was cut from the New York Giants last summer in his attempt to switch to tight end, amassed just 209 catches for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns (with, obviously, zero Pro Bowl and zero All-Pro distinctions.)

Welp, enjoy the beginning of your week!

