Raiders WR Davante Adams shoves cameraman to the ground on the way to locker room

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams was obviously frustrated after his team’s 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. The loss pushed the Raiders to 1-4 on the season.

But there’s no excuse for the way in which Adams conducted himself on the way to the locker room at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

As Adams was leaving the field, he shoved a cameraman to the ground.

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

It is unknown what Adams was thinking when he did this, but he should expect a heavy fine, if not a suspension, from the NFL.

The Raiders are on a bye next week, and play next against the Houston Texans at home on October 23.

