Raiders WR Davante Adams ‘ready to roll’ for joint practices vs Rams

Last week the Raiders got quite a scare. Davante Adams went down in joint practices with the 49ers and hobbled off, not to return.

It happened on a short pass over the middle which McDaniels said was a “bang-bang” play. I watched it transpire and it was just one of those things that happens when running full speed through traffic as Adams was doing, and multiple defenders are closing on the ball and the receiver.

At the time, Josh McDaniels said the injury was “not crazy serious,” but that could mean a lot of things. It seems very possible they could sit him at least the remainder of camp. That didn’t last a week.

Josh McDaniels said this morning prior to the team’s joint practice with the Rams in Thousand Oaks that Davante will be on the field “ready to roll.”

Great news to say the least. Especially considering the manner in which Adams limped off the field last week, moving very slowly and favoring his right leg. And surely, you’d expect the Raiders to be cautious about it if they had any concerns about aggravating the injury. So, his presence here today, he has a clean bill of health.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire