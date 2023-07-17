Raiders WR Davante Adams has rating of 97 in Madden 24

You know that we are in the middle of summer when the upcoming Madden ratings come out. And that’s exactly what has taken place on Monday as EA Sports has revealed some of the top ratings for a few positions.

One of the positions that the game has revealed is wide receiver and a certain All-Pro receiver for the Raiders made the list. According to EA Sports, Davante Adams has a rating of 97, the third-highest in the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top ten highest-rated receivers in Madden 24 per a Tweet from Adam Schefter:

Adams is coming off one of the best seasons of his career as he was named a first-team All-Pro selection. He caught 100 passes in his first year with Las Vegas, racking up 1,516 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

The only receivers ranked ahead of him are Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill, who were both first-team All-Pro selections in 2022. It’s pretty clear that they are the top three receivers in the NFL and their Madden ratings show that, as well.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire