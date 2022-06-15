Raiders WR Davante Adams ranked as the No. 11 player in NFL by CBS Sports

In a recent article by Pete Prisco of CBS Sports, he ranked the top 100 players heading into the 2022 season. The list was filled with Raiders, including Maxx Crosby, Darren Waller and Chandler Jones.

But the player that was ranked the highest by Prisco was none other than Davante Adams. Here is what Prisco had to say about the new No. 1 receiver in Las Vegas:

“He is coming off a career year in catches and yards. But now he will be playing with Derek Carr, rather than Aaron Rodgers. It will be interesting to see how that impacts his numbers.”

As Prisco mentioned, the only concern about Adams going forward is how he will produce with a quarterback other than Rodgers. But as we know, it’s not like Carr and Adams aren’t familiar with one another.

He might not see the same amount of targets in Las Vegas compared to when he played in Green Bay, but his efficiency should be similar. Time will tell just how often the Raiders target Adams this season.

But make no mistake about it, Adams is still one of the best receivers in football. And with more weapons surrounding him, he could see fewer double teams than ever before in his career. Don’t be surprised if Adams has a big first season with the Raiders and eclipses 100 catches and double-digit touchdowns once again.