Raiders WR Davante Adams ranked as No. 4 player over 30 heading into 2023

There might not be a better receiver in the NFL than Davante Adams. Despite making the switch from Green Bay to Las Vegas, Adams had one of the best seasons of his career. He racked up over 1,500 receiving yards and led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 14.

Not only might he be the best receiver in the league, but he is also significantly older than the other top players at his position. Adams will turn 31 on Christmas Eve, but he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

In a recent article by John Kosko of Pro Football Focus, he named the best players in the NFL over the age of 30. Adams appeared on the list, coming in at No. 4. Here is what the site had to say about the three-time All-Pro receiver:

A season ago, Adams quietly had one of the best seasons of any receiver, but no one noticed because the Raiders struggled to win games. Adams’ 14 touchdowns led the league, and his combined 92.9 grade over the past two seasons is the third-best mark of any player over the age of 30.

While not a lot went right for the Raiders last season, but Adams was one of the best players in the league in 2022. Even with another quarterback change, expect Adams to be highly productive again in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire