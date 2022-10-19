Raiders WR Davante Adams to play in Week 7 vs. Texans

After the Week 5 loss to the Chiefs, there were some concerns that Davante Adams would not be available to play in Week 7 against the Texans. After the loss, Adams was seen shoving a sideline cameraman to the ground.

Since then, Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault and the NFL will let the legal process play out before any possible discipline. And according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, that means Adams will be on the field on Sunday.

With misdemeanor assault charges being filed against Raiders’ WR Davante Adams, his case now falls under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which waits for the legal process to play out. While it does, Adams will continue playing, including Sunday vs. the Texans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2022

It’s possible that Adams and the Raiders won’t hear about any possible discipline until after the season. But as of now, that means their top receiver will be on the field for the foreseeable future. And with the team sitting at 1-4, they certainly need him if they want to get back to .500.

Through five games, Adams has caught 29 passes for 414 yards and five touchdowns. He is coming off his best statistical game of the season, totaling 124 yards and two touchdowns on just three receptions.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire