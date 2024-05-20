Raiders WR Davante Adams named among best players over the age of 30

Davante Adams continues to be one of the best receivers in the NFL despite his advancing age. Despite playing with three different quarterbacks in 2023, Adams recorded 1,144 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns.

Adams will turn 32 during the 2024 season, but there have been no signs of him slowing down. He just keeps posting big numbers each season no matter who is at quarterback.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they ranked the top 30 players who are 30 and over heading into the 2024 season. That list obviously included Adams, who came in at No. 9. Here is what the site had to say about the three-time All-Pro wide receiver:

A down year for Adams in 2023 was no fault of his own, as the quarterback situation in Las Vegas took a turn for the worse. After five straight years of earning PFF receiving grades north of 87.5, Adams posted an 80.0 in 2023. Unfortunately for him, his quarterback room isn’t much better in 2024.

The quarterback room could prevent him from posting big numbers in 2024, but it’s hard to imagine the situation being much worse. The good news for Adams is that Luke Getsy will run the offense, whom he knows well from his days in Green Bay.

Don’t expect any kind of dropoff from Adams any time soon. And if the quarterback play in Las Vegas can improve at all, he is a threat to league the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns once again.

