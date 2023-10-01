Raiders WR Davante Adams leaves game vs Chargers with shoulder injury

Early in the second quarter, the Raiders got perhaps the worst possible scenario. Davante Adams went down on an attempted completion on a pass behind him from Aidan O’Connell and didn’t get back up.

Davante eventually did get up, but he was not moving his right arm, which suggests a shoulder injury. He wasn’t even taken to a medical tent, but immediately headed for the tunnel.

Shortly after, he was officially ruled Questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

