Raiders WR Davante Adams lands at No. 7 in NFL Top 100

Levi Damien
·1 min read
In this article:
You knew we’d have to wait a while before we heard Davante Adams’s name called in the NFL Top 100 players list. Tonight they counted all the way down and, as you would expect, Adams landed in the single digits. He came in at No. 7 as voted on my his peers.

Yes, Adams finished just ahead of Patrick Mahomes and three spots ahead of Mahomes’s top target Travis Kelce (10).

Here is how the full top ten shook out:

1. QB Tom Brady
2. DT Aaron Donald
3. QB Aaron Rodgers
4. WR Cooper Kupp
5. RB Jonathan Taylor
6. DE T.J. Watt
7. WR Davante Adams
8. QB Patrick Mahomes
9. CB Jalen Ramsey
10. TE Travis Kelce

Adams becomes the fifth current Raiders player to land in this year’s NFL Top 100. There others were:

58. TE Darren Waller
59. DE Maxx Crosby
62. DE Chandler Jones
65. QB Derek Carr

Adams, of course, has been arguably the league’s best receiver the past few years, even though he’s the second ranked wide receiver on this list. He put up huge numbers with third ranked Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball. We’ll see if he can continue to be ranked among the best with college teammates and 65th ranked Derek Carr throwing him passes now.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

