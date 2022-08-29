Raiders WR Davante Adams lands at No. 7 in NFL Top 100

You knew we’d have to wait a while before we heard Davante Adams’s name called in the NFL Top 100 players list. Tonight they counted all the way down and, as you would expect, Adams landed in the single digits. He came in at No. 7 as voted on my his peers.

The newest playmaker for the Silver and Black ☠️@Raiders WR @tae15adams catches spot No. 7 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/1CSvPJoQYg — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2022

Yes, Adams finished just ahead of Patrick Mahomes and three spots ahead of Mahomes’s top target Travis Kelce (10).

Here is how the full top ten shook out:

1. QB Tom Brady

2. DT Aaron Donald

3. QB Aaron Rodgers

4. WR Cooper Kupp

5. RB Jonathan Taylor

6. DE T.J. Watt

7. WR Davante Adams

8. QB Patrick Mahomes

9. CB Jalen Ramsey

10. TE Travis Kelce

Adams becomes the fifth current Raiders player to land in this year’s NFL Top 100. There others were:

58. TE Darren Waller

59. DE Maxx Crosby

62. DE Chandler Jones

65. QB Derek Carr

Adams, of course, has been arguably the league’s best receiver the past few years, even though he’s the second ranked wide receiver on this list. He put up huge numbers with third ranked Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball. We’ll see if he can continue to be ranked among the best with college teammates and 65th ranked Derek Carr throwing him passes now.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire