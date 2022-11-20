Raiders WR Davante Adams expected to play vs Broncos despite abdomen injury

Among the players who were listed as Questionable for the Raiders for today’s game the Denver Broncos is Davante Adams.

The All Pro receiver suffered an abdomen injury that had him limited in practice all week, putting his status in limbo for the game. Now, according to NFL media’s Ian Rapoport, Adams is expected to play.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams (abdomen) was limited all week but he is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2022

Adams has been a crucial part of the Raiders offense this season. Five times this season, he has had over 100 yards receiving and reached 95 yards in sixth game. And though those efforts have only yielded two wins on the season, one of those wins was against the Broncos.

The other two top receivers on the Raiders the past couple seasons will not play in the game. Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow were both placed on injured reserve a couple weeks ago, sidelining them for a minimum of four weeks.

Other Raiders players who are Questionable for today’s game include left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) and linebackers Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) and Luke Masterson (ribs).

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire