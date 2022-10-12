Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing photographer

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault on Wednesday for pushing a photographer after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night.

The charges, filed in the Municipal Court of Kansas City, accuse Adams of committing an intentional, overt act, inflicting bodily injury in pushing the photographer, Ryan Zebley, who sustained whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion, according to the court filing obtained by USA Today Sports.

The Raiders (1-4) do not have a game in Week 6, but Adams could face discipline, including a suspension, from the NFL for the incident. The matter is under review and there’s no timeline for a decision on discipline for Adams, an NFL spokesman told USA TODAY Sports.

Adams was seen pushing Zebley as he was walking toward the tunnel to leave the field after the Chiefs beat the Raiders 30-29 on "Monday Night Football."

Adams scored two touchdowns during the game, but ran into fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow on the Raiders’ final offensive play of the game, contributing to the loss.

Adams apologized for his role in the incident, citing his frustrations, after the game to reporters in the locker room and on social media.

“I want to apologize to the guy. Some guy running off the field, he ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field, and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and I didn’t think he ended up on the ground,” Adams said in the locker room.

“So, I want to say ‘sorry’ to him for that ‘cause that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams has a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday he supports Adams, and the team will comply with any league investigation into the incident.

"I know that was an unfortunate situation,” McDaniels said. “We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. (Adams) knows that. He’s very well aware of that. But I know the person. I don’t think there was any intent behind it on his part. But whatever they ask of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we’ll comply.”

