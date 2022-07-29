Raiders WR Davante Adams among top jersey sales going into 2022 season

On Friday, the NFL Player Association released the top 50 player sales list for jerseys going into the 2022 season. There were multiple players for the Raiders on the list, but the highest-ranking player was Davante Adams at No. 7. Here is what the site had to say about the new receiver for Las Vegas:

“Eight players appearing in new markets or are free agents saw big gains on this first quarter list: Russell Wilson (Seattle to Denver), Davante Adams (Green Bay to Las Vegas), Tyreek Hill (Kansas City to Miami), Odell Beckham Jr. (Free Agent), Deshaun Watson (Houston to Cleveland), Matt Ryan (Atlanta to Indianapolis), Von Miller (LA Rams to Buffalo) and Khalil Mack (Chicago to LA Chargers).”

Other players on the list for the Raiders included Josh Jacobs (No. 29), Maxx Crosby (No. 30), Darren Waller (No. 34) and Derek Carr (No. 49). No team in the NFL had more players inside the top 50 of jersey sales than the Raiders (Rams tied with 5).

Adams has wanted to be a Raider his entire life and his jersey is now one of the most popular in the world. That is pretty cool to see. And… his No. 17 jersey is pretty cool in itself.

