Raiders WR Cooper ruled out of Giants clash

The Raiders have ruled Amari Cooper out of Sunday's home game against the New York Giants, leaving Oakland without their top two wide receivers.

Cooper suffered a concussion and a sprained ankle on the same play during the Raiders' 21-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday, thanks to a violent hit by Denver safety Darian Stewart. Cooper lost consciousness after the shot, before coming to and being helped off the field.

Stewart was fined $24,000 by the NFL for the hit on Cooper.

The Raiders will also not have Michael Crabtree for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Crabtree will be serving a one-game suspension handed out by the league for brawling with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.

Tight end Jared Cook, who leads the Raiders with 537 receiving yards, could be in store for a big game against a Giants team who have allowed a league-high 10 touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.