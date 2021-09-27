Raiders WR Bryan Edwards saves the day with big reception in overtime

The Raiders can never make things easy, can they? After holding a 25-14 lead in the fourth quarter, the game ended up going to overtime with the Raiders having a second possession with under three minutes left.

On 2nd and 15, the Raiders found Mr. Overtime in Bryan Edwards. It was a 34-yard reception that helped get them across midfield and nearly into field goal range. It was a gorgeous ball by Derek Carr to help gain the first down and set up the eventual game-winning field goal.

Here is that play via the Las Vegas Raiders:

Ladies and gentlemen, Bryan Edwards.@B__ED89 showing out again.#MIAvsLV | Live on CBS pic.twitter.com/PdjsvZ5JqM — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 26, 2021

Edwards finished the game with 89 yards on three receptions. He led the team in receiving yards for the first time in his career and second-year receiver Henry Ruggs also made a few huge plays, as well.

The Raiders sit at 3-0 for the first time since 2002 and a huge reason is due to their young receivers. Through two games, Edwards has totaled 210 yards and one touchdown. Look for him to continue to be a focal point in the offense for the Raiders going forward.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.