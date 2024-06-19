Do the Raiders have the worst RB room in the NFL?

After paying over $10 million to a single running back in 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders have shifted their philosophy at the position. Now, they are paying only a few million for the entire running back room heading into the 2024 season.

However, the overall talent of the group isn’t as strong now that Josh Jacobs is gone and in Green Bay. But just how “bad” is the running back unit compared to the rest of the NFL?

In a recent article by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, he ranked all 32 running back rooms ahead of the 2024 season. The Raiders were ranked at the bottom of the list, coming in at No. 31. Here is what Sikkema had to say about the unit going into the year:

It felt like the Raiders were left high and dry after watching Josh Jacobs sign elsewhere. Their backfield state is now some combination of Zamir White, Alexander Mattison and rookie Dylan Laube. White earned a 70.6 PFF rushing grade last season, while Mattison recorded a 68.4 figure.

The Raiders have talent at the running back position, but it’s a relatively young and unproven unit. White showed some really good flashes during the final month of the 2023 season, but that’s about it. Mattison is a competent backup running back and Laube is a sixth-round pick who is expected to help in the passing game.

If White can produce at the same level (or anywhere near it) that he did in the final four games, the Raiders will be just fine at running back. Of all the positions to be “weak” at heading into a season, running back is the least important. Expect the Raiders to get quality production from their backs, assuming the offensive line can stay relatively healthy.

