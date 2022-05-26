Before Raiders workout, two other teams were interested in Colin Kaepernick

Earlier today, we raised the question of whether the Raiders’ decision to give quarterback Colin Kaepernick a workout will open the door for other teams to give him a chance. Maybe it will.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, two other teams were showing interest in Kaepernick before the Raiders workout.

The question now becomes whether one or both of those teams will give Kaepernick a workout now. If the Raiders sign him, they won’t have a chance.

Time will tell whether Kaepernick gets more workouts and/or a roster spot. Regardless, more than five years after becoming a free agent, he’s the closest he’s been to getting a job.

