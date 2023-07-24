Raiders working out veteran CB Troy Hill on Monday

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read

The veterans will report to training camp on Tuesday for the Las Vegas Raiders and it appears that the team is considering adding one more to their roster.

Earlier last week, it was reported that the Raiders were going to work out Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters for the second time and that will occur on Monday. If all goes well, he is expected to join the team for their first practice later this week.

However, the Raiders are also bringing in another cornerback this week. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Raiders are working out Troy Hill on Monday (with Peters).

Hill has started 55 games in the NFL, playing most of his career with the Rams. In fact, Peters and Hill played together in Los Angeles for a few years under Sean McVay.

Hill turns 32 in August, but it’s clear that the Raiders want to add another veteran cornerback to their roster. If he has a good workout on Monday, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Raiders sign both players later this week.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

