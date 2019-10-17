Raiders working out LeGarrette Blount, Bo Scarbrough

The Oakland Raiders hosted workouts for running backs LeGarrette Blount and Bo Scarbrough, per Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Blount hasn’t been with an NFL team since the end of last season with the Detroit Lions. Blount started eight games for Detroit last season, rushing for 418 yards and five touchdowns.

Blount has played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Blount won three Super Bowls as members of the Patriots and Eagles before a sharp downfall with the Lions last season. After averaging over four yards per carry in all but one season over the first nine years of his career, Blount averaged just 2.7 yards per carry last year with the Lions.

Scarbrough has yet to appear in a regular season game but has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys. Scarbrough gained 50 yards on 13 carries for Seattle this preseason.