Raiders working out former Rams CBs Troy Hill and Marcus Peters

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for cornerback help and they’re turning their eyes toward two former Los Angeles Rams defenders. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Raiders are bringing in both Troy Hill and Marcus Peters for workouts on Monday.

Hill was most recently with the Rams last season after a draft-day trade in 2022. He played and started 12 games, recording one pick and 67 tackles for Los Angeles. He also spent five years with the Rams previously from 2016-2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Peters has been with the Ravens for the last two-plus years following a trade that sent him from the Rams to Baltimore. He spent a year and a half with the Rams, helping them reach the Super Bowl in 2018.

Peters and Hill crossed paths on the Rams in 2018 and 2019, playing nearly two full seasons together in Los Angeles. Both have been free agents all offseason but it seems like at least one of the two could be in contention to land in Vegas.

The #Raiders are working out veteran CB Troy Hill today, along with former #Ravens CB Marcus Peters, sources say. The versatile Hill, who can play inside and outside, started 12 games for the #Rams last season. LV looking for backend help before camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

More Latest Rams news!

Rams' 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 2: DT Aaron Donald

Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald make PFF's Top 50 players list for 2023

Rams' 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 3: WR Cooper Kupp

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire