Raiders work out Jermaine Whitehead, safety cut by Browns for racist, threatening tweets

The Raiders worked out Jermaine Whitehead after he was cut in Cleveland for making death threats on Twitter. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last week, the Cleveland Browns cut safety Jermaine Whitehead following a postgame Twitter rant that included death threats and racist language responding to criticism after a loss.

The Oakland Raiders have since worked Whitehead out, according to multiple reports.

Whitehead’s threatening Twitter outburst

Whitehead lashed out at several people on Twitter after Cleveland’s Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos before his account was suspended.

One tweet was directed at Browns TV and radio broadcaster Dustin Fox after Fox tweeted that “Whitehead’s tackling today is a joke.”

Whitehead responded with a racial slur and a warning to Fox not to “get smoked.”

Other tweets contained a death threat and use of the same slur.

Warning: The screenshots posted below contain graphic language

Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos.



Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019

The Browns cut Whitehead the next day.

Raiders’ history of embracing troubled players

The Raiders under head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock have a history of providing players opportunities despite character and off-field concerns.

Oakland traded for troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown during the offseason before eventually releasing him after a drama-filled training camp. Brown has since been accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

The Raiders also signed Richie Incognito, whose list of troubles include being at the center of the Jonathan Martin bullying scandal, threatening to shoot up a funeral home, reportedly throwing a dumbbell at a gym patron and punching a hole in a wall in his grandmother’s home.

Incognito is Oakland’s starting left guard.

The Raiders also signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who had racked up $4.2 million in fines and lost game checks as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals for repeatedly delivering dangerous, illegal hits and using performance-enhancing drugs, among other violations.

The NFL suspended Burfict for the remainder of the season after he launched himself helmet first into the head of fallen Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle during a Week 4 matchup.

It’s not clear if Whitehead’s workout warranted more attention from the Raiders.

