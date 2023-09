Raiders will be without Jimmy Garoppolo against Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders have a decision to make.

Will they start veteran Brian Hoyer or Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, or will they go with rookie Aidan O’Connell?

The choice must be made because starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo will not be with the team as he has not recovered from a concussion.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Nate Hobbs are out for @Raiders game — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 30, 2023

