The Raiders wished LB Tanner Muse a happy birthday on Twitter … hours after they cut him

Getting cut on your birthday is cruel enough.

The Las Vegas Raiders, though, took things a step further on Monday.

The Raiders, hours after cutting linebacker Tanner Muse, still wished him a happy birthday on social media.

The Raiders sent Tanner Muse a happy birthday tweet hours after releasing him 😬 pic.twitter.com/0hhFr0u1h4 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 6, 2021

Though it’s probably a simple mistake — a Raiders social media manager likely forgot to unschedule the post after Muse was cut — it doesn’t make the situation any better.

Naturally, the team deleted the tweet not long after it was sent out.

Muse, 25, missed all of his rookie season last year with a toe injury. He did, however, take starter reps throughout the preseason — which makes his release a bit surprising. The former Clemson standout was selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 draft. He racked up 191 total tackles and had seven interceptions with the Tigers while helping them win a pair of national titles.

The Raiders aren’t the only team to make a cut on someone’s birthday this fall, either.

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell cut long snapper Don Muhlbach — a 17-year team veteran and Campbell’s former teammate — on his 40th birthday last month.