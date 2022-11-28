Can the Raiders go on a winning streak?

It took until the third drive of overtime to get it done, but the Raiders got an upset win in Seattle against the Seahawks. It was the second-straight walk-off touchdown for the Raiders as they improve to 4-7 on the season.

It’s probably too late in the season for the Raiders to make a run to the playoffs, but it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility that the Raiders could get back to .500 rather quickly.

In a recent article by Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, he wrote about the potential of the Raiders going on a winning streak after back-to-back wins.

“Well, the Raiders’ next four games are against teams that have a combined record of 18-25 in the Chargers (6-5), Rams (3-8), Patriots (6-5) and Steelers (3-7), before closing out against the 49ers (7-4) and Chiefs (9-2). Plus, four of the Raiders’ last six games are at home. A six-game winning streak and a record of 8-7 heading into the final two contests? The Raiders, who won in Seattle for the first time since 1998, would take that.”

The Raiders can’t afford to look ahead if they want to have any hope of getting back in the playoff conversation. But if they continue to grind out wins against average to below-average teams, who knows what they might look like at the end of the season.

But one thing is for sure; this team is playing significantly better now than they were a month ago. And even if they don’t end up going on a run, it’s nice to see them being competitive against good teams once again.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire