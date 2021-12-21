Raiders winners and losers in last-second victory vs. Browns

The Raiders struggled against a Browns team missing 18 total players and eight starters on Monday but eventually came out on top, winning on a last-second Daniel Carlson field goal, 16-14.

Cleveland’s roster was depleted due to a bevy of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with their starting quarterback and head coach watching the game from afar. But for the Raiders, a win is a win, especially as they desperately cling to playoff hopes as the campaign winds down.

Here are this week’s winners and losers for the Raiders after the victory put their record at 7-7 and increased their slim postseason chances.

Winners

Johnathan Abram

With the Browns starting their third-team quarterback, Nick Mullens, Cleveland attempted to lean on their rushing attack, lead by running back Nick Chubb. Run defense has been a weakness for the Raiders all season, so it was a good strategy.

But early on, Raiders safety Johnathan Abram was having none of it. He had two early tackles for loss that set the tone for the day, including a TFL on Cleveland’s first drive.

Abram had to leave the contest with an injury in the fourth quarter, but his teammates kept at it. Most importantly, they stopped the Browns late in the game when Cleveland, up 14-13, needed a first down to run out the clock but were stuffed on a 3rd-down rushing play. The stand gave the ball back to quarterback Derek Carr, who led his offense to the game-winning field goal.

Story continues

Daniel Carlson

Kicker Daniel Carlson nailed the winning 48-yard kick as time expired, and he made it look easy — especially considering he had to make the kick twice thanks to a well-timed timeout from the Browns’ sideline on his first try.

But just minutes before, it appeared Carlson wouldn’t have the opportunity. Carr threw what could have been a game-ending interception, on a deep attempt to wide receiver Zay Jones late in the fourth quarter. The Las Vegas defense stopped the Browns from running out the clock, however, and Carr made the most of his second chance, with Carlson finishing the job.

Zay Jones

Jones had an up and down game, but he kept at it and never gave up, much like the Raiders squad on this oddly timed contest (moved from Saturday to early Monday evening due to the Browns’ roster situation).

He dove too soon on Carr’s late interception, though a catch would have been difficult to make on that play. On the Raiders’ previous drive, Jones had a chance to convert a 3rd-down play but came up short after he thought he stretched the football out far enough.

But on Las Vegas’ final march, Jones was there for Carr. He caught a pass and got down at the 30-yard line so the Raiders could spike the ball and stop the clock, setting up Carlson’s boot. On the day, Jones had six catches for 67 yards on nine targets.

Bryan Edwards

With WR Hunter Renfrow held in check most of the game, Jones and WR Bryan Edwards had to step up, and they did. Edwards had just three catches for a paltry eight yards, but he notched the game’s first touchdown, on a pass from Carr.

This is exactly the type of play the Raiders need from their big-bodied WR. Edwards certainly wasn’t perfect, however. He had a fumble later in the game, recovered by Renfrow. But none of the Raiders were perfect on this day. They simply got the job done. And that’s what Edwards did, too.

Dallin Leavitt

Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt made his presence known in this rough-and-rugged game in Cleveland, converting a short run on a fake punt and registering an impressive pass breakup on a big 3rd-down play late in the fourth quarter.

Leavitt barely beat out offensive tackle Kolton Miller for a spot on this week’s lengthy winners’ list, but Miller had a late hold that could have cost Las Vegas the game. He had a fantastic day of pass blocking against Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, however. Tight end Foster Moreau had a nice game for Carr and the offense, too.

But there was just something about Leavitt’s performance. Once again, the guy never seems to give up, despite being an undrafted player. During a game like this one, he was just the type of player the Raiders needed on their side.

Losers

DeSean Jackson

Raider’s speedster DeSean Jackson had just one catch on the day, but he lands on the losers’ list due to a really bad drop on the Raiders’ first drive of the second half. Las Vegas went 3-and-out when they were up 10-0 and had a chance to take control. If Jackson caught his drop, the Raiders may have done so.

Or perhaps not. Though Las Vegas won this game, it was a subpar showing. Especially considering the Browns’ roster situation.

The contest was very close to being a disaster for Las Vegas, especially after a 3rd-quarter Carr fumble led to the Browns’ first touchdown of the day. Carr tweaked his knee as he was tackled in the pocket, but he has to hang on to the football in that instance. That play was nearly the difference in the game.

In the end, the Raiders got their win. But in the weeks ahead, even next week against a so-so Broncos team, Las Vegas will have to play much better for their playoff hopes to continue past this hard-earned victory.