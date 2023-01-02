Raiders winners and losers in 37-34 overtime defeat vs. 49ers

Different quarterback, same result for the Raiders.

Las Vegas almost won its first game with Jarrett Stidham at QB in place of ex-starter Derek Carr, but the 49ers converted a game-winning field goal in overtime after a Stidham interception and triumphed, 37-34. Once again, the Raiders blew a double-digit advantage, as they led 24-14 in the third quarter.

The result ruined an impressive performance from Stidham and the Las Vegas offense, providing a sour end to a spectacular game for Raiders fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are the winners and losers for the week after Las Vegas officially dropped out of the playoff race with a 6-9 record.

Winner: QB Jarrett Stidham

Despite Stidham’s interception in overtime, he played a spectacular game and rewarded coach Josh McDaniels’ confidence. He completed 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns, though he did have two interceptions. One pick was the result of a batted pass at the line of scrimmage and in overtime, he was under pressure and perhaps tried too hard to make a play.

But overall, Stidham left an impression. Under his guidance, the Raiders offense amassed 500 total yards, averaging 10.7 yards per pass and 7.6 yards per play.

Winner: WR Davante Adams

Stidham smartly looked for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams often, and it paid off. Adams made several jaw-dropping catches, including a touchdown catch just before halftime that gave the Raiders a 17-14 lead.

Adams also had a 60-yard touchdown catch on an outside-the-pocket throw by Stidham in the second half, and he made an insane grab late in the game, as Las Vegas marched for an eventual touchdown by running back Josh Jacobs that tied the score at 34.

Additionally, Adams broke Hall of Fame WR Tim Brown’s record for most receiving yards in a season for the Raiders. Brown totaled 1,408 receiving yards in 1997.

Story continues

On the day, Adams racked up 153 yards on seven catches and those two touchdowns. That’s a win for the Raiders, too, as there’s clearly life in Las Vegas after Carr — Adams’ college friend — was benched. In fact, Adams might forget all about Carr after this game, at least on the field, as he moves forward with the silver and black.

Winner: K Daniel Carlson

As the game unraveled for the Raiders after their double-digit lead, the offense slowed down while the Las Vegas defense started to break down.

But when the Raiders needed three points to keep pace, kicker Daniel Carlson came through. He hit a career-long 57-yard field goal to tie the score at 27, regaining some momentum for Las Vegas with less than five minutes remaining.

Winner: TE Darren Waller

It’s unclear whether the Raiders will choose to hang on to tight end Darren Waller after this season or opt to trade him for assets, but Waller reminded everyone that he’s a baller. He had a touchdown grab to open the game’s scoring and looked like the elite weapon he’s shown to be in the past.

Loser: QB Derek Carr

Carr’s benching rocked the NFL this week, and pregame, it was surreal to see him on the inactive list. But he’s still on the roster, and as a result of Stidham’s quality game, he’s on the Loser list.

While Stidham’s performance didn’t prove he’s the answer moving forward, it did seem to indicate that Carr was part of the problem. Stidham showed the ability to make plays outside the pocket and also the willingness to take a hit, both areas in which Carr was lacking.

Could Carr have guided the Raiders offense to 500 yards against the 49ers? We’ll never know. But after being dumped as Las Vegas’ franchise QB, the Raiders didn’t miss him at all. That’s an “L,” and all too fitting for Carr’s tenure as a Raider, which was a losing one.

Loser: CB Amik Robertson

I had cornerback Amik Robertson pegged for the Winner list early on, but to me, he represented the collapse of the defense in this game. Therefore, he’s on the Loser list.

Robertson had an interception in the first half, which preserved the Raiders’ 24-21 lead. But after Carlson’s 57-yard field goal, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk burned Robertson for 23 yards. (The Raiders gave Aiyuk way too much room all game.)

On the same drive, Robertson was hit hard and sent tumbling by 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who set up a San Francisco touchdown with his spectacular catch and run. Roberston looked to deliver a blow but instead got humbled.

Christian McCaffrey trucking his way to a huge gain 💪 @CMC_22 📺: #SFvsLV on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AWLwvE0huJ pic.twitter.com/Y3emTybXae — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023

Loser: Rush defense/tackling

Despite some memorable lapses in the secondary, the Raiders defense allowed a whopping 170 yards on the ground. Plus, the 49ers had an easy time breaking tackles after completing passes. As a result, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s defense had its worst game in weeks.

Loser: OT Kolton Miller

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller had two really bad moments in this game. First, he was beaten badly on a failed 4th-and-inches attempt by the Raiders near the goal line. The Raiders probably should have tried a different play, such as a QB sneak, but Miller’s whiff ruined what McDaniels dialed up.

Second, he allowed 49ers DE Nick Bosa to bull rush him into Stidham on Stidham’s overtime interception, sealing Las Vegas’ fate.

Tashaun Gipson intercepts it and sets up great field position. #FTTB 📺: #SFvsLV on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AWLwvE0huJ pic.twitter.com/bVQfKUxsaq — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2023

McDaniels gets an honorable mention as a loser this week, too. In addition to his failed 4th-and-inches play, he opted to pass up a 4th-and-goal opportunity from the 1-yard line in the first quarter; that sequence started with a 1st-and-goal from the five. In that case, Carlson made a short field-goal, but those are red-zone opportunities that McDaniels’ offense has to convert.

While the Raiders lost yet again after having a double-digit lead, this game did provide hope after a big change for the franchise. Carr has been the Raiders QB for nine years, but Las Vegas played an exciting game against arguably the best team in the NFL and almost came out on top.

Thus far, life after Carr appears promising. Stidham proved he’s a viable option at QB, Adams produced at a high level, and the Raiders will have ample assets as they try to improve the roster in the offseason. A win would have been sweet, clearly, but for McDaniel’s new regime, this game was a page successfully turned.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire