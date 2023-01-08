Raiders winners and losers in 31-13 defeat vs. Chiefs

16
Luke Straub
·6 min read

The Raiders’ season didn’t go as planned this year, but the team had a chance to finish strong on Saturday on national television against the Chiefs.

Of course, that didn’t happen. Instead of playing spoiler against Kansas City and building momentum for next season, Las Vegas had one of its worse games of the campaign and lost, 31-13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are the winners and losers for the week, in a game that was a fitting end to a disappointing season for first-year coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.

Winner: WR Hunter Renfrow

The return of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow continues. After he tore through the NFL last season, he’d been ineffective or injured nearly all year long. In this game, he caught a touchdown in garbage time and also delivered one of his patented, eye-popping moves on “3rd-and-Renfrow” early in the second half.

Winner: K Daniel Carlson and P A.J. Cole

This game was arguably the Raiders’ worst performance of the 2022 season. The Chiefs toyed with McDaniels’ roster for nearly 60 minutes. But kicker Daniel Carlson and punter A.J. Cole were solid, as always.

Carlson hit a 54-yard field goal, and Cole drilled a 63-yard punt late in the third quarter. That was actually Cole’s first punt of the game, which illustrates how many things went wrong for Raiders offense.

Plus, these two can’t continue to be standouts, no matter how good they are. It’s far too reminiscent of the days when former Raiders special teamers, P Shane Lechler and K Sebastian Janikowski, were among the best players on a series of dreadful squads.

Loser: CB Amik Robertson

The Raiders defense was awful all game long, and the Chiefs’ party started on their second snap from scrimmage. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit WR Justin Watson for a 67-yard completion at the expense of Raiders CB Amik Robertson.

Watson was wide open and the Chiefs scored a touchdown four plays later, in a drive that also featured a penalty on Las Vegas for having too many players on the field on 3rd and goal.

Loser: Red Zone defense

The Raiders defense didn’t do anything well, but their effort in the red zone was especially porous and furthermore, a representation of a year-long issue. The Chiefs scored four touchdowns on their first four red-zone chances and at one point, that part of the field turned into a literal playground for the Chiefs.

Kansas City’s huddle twirled around in a circle before trying a trick play that was called back due to a holding penalty. The Chiefs scored one play later and took a 21-3 lead late in the second quarter.

Loser: DE Maxx Crosby

Defensive end Maxx Crosby had a QB sack in this game to reach 12.5 takedowns this season, but the Chiefs’ twirling huddle routine was the result of a crucial penalty on Crosby.

The Raiders, down just 14-3 at the time, had stopped the Chiefs on a 3rd-down play at the Kansas City 8-yard line. But Crosby hit Mahomes late, extending the Chiefs’ drive. Eventually, they finished their 98-yard march for a 21-3 lead.

Loser: QB Jarrett Stidham

After torching the 49ers defense last week for more than 10 yards per pass play, QB Jarrett Stidham came crashing back down to Earth on Saturday. He had just 219 yards on 22-for-36 passing with one touchdown, one interception, and two fumbles, one of which was lost. His interception resulted in a Chiefs touchdown.

Stidham did have 50 rushing yards on seven carries but unfortunately for the Raiders, that led the team in rushing, as running back Josh Jacobs had just 45 yards on 17 attempts. Plus, Stidham had to run because the offensive line had perhaps its worst day as pass blockers this season, which is saying a lot.

Loser: G Alex Bars/Offensive line

Stidham was sacked six times, though one sack was the result of a broken play. But Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones looked unblockable, many times at the expense of Raiders guard Alex Bars.

The line’s ineptitude was probably best displayed late in the first half. The Raiders took the ball and tried to score points before the break, but a sack by the Chiefs, followed by a penalty for illegal use of hands called on G Dylan Parham (with an assist from offensive tackle Kolton Miller) pushed Las Vegas back after it had reached the Kansas City 45-yard line.

Then, Stidham fumbled on another Chiefs sack, setting up a Kansas City field goal and a 24-3 halftime lead for the road team.

Loser: Red Zone offense

The Raiders offense had two failures in the red zone that cost the team dearly, both on long drives. First, they squandered a goal-to-go opportunity at the 7-yard line. Two Jacobs runs were followed by two missed passes, first to tight end Darren Waller and then to WR Davante Adams.

In the second half, the Raiders took the ball first, marched to the Chiefs’ 19-yard line, and eventually settled for a 38-yard field goal from Carlson. Together, the drives took nearly 17 minutes off the clock and resulted in just three points.

Loser: WR Davante Adams

Adams broke the 1,500-yard mark in this game and caught his 100th pass of the season, but he had a couple of costly, uncharacteristic drops in the first half.

Plus, looking at the big picture, he has to be wondering whether the Raiders can satisfy his expectations when he signed with the team. Las Vegas has a lot of work to do to make this team a contender and must acquire a QB who can get Adams the ball consistently.

The Raiders may have been his childhood team, but Adams is an adult now, and a 30-year-old WR at that. He’s said he wants input on who the Raiders’ next quarterback is after dumping Derek Carr, and that speaks volumes.

McDaniels is a loser too, as he finishes with a 6-11 record in his first year as Raiders coach. This team was a victim of unrealistic expectations, but those expectations were set by McDaniels and his new regime.

Now McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler have to add a slew of new players to turn this team around in a hurry. It doesn’t make sense to rebuild when you have a superstar like Adams, and that’s doubly true if Las Vegas signs Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing at the end of this game.

But only time will tell which moves the Raiders make this offseason. As for now, a wasted season in Las Vegas has finally come to a fitting end.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 18 vs. Raiders

    Keep an eye on these four players when the #Chiefs take on the #Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

  • Sean McVay's Rams future reportedly in limbo, coach yet to decide if he will return next season

    The Rams coach considered stepping down last year. Will he do it now?

  • After Raiders finish 6-11, what’s the future? Owner Mark Davis better hope it gets better

    Can the team’s current coach and the GM deliver on their “vision?”

  • Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 in regular-season finale

    Follow all the action and get updates on the score throughout Saturday’s game.

  • Sixers rising star Tyrese Maxey ranked as 11th best player under 25

    Rising Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is ranked 11th on a list of the top 25 players under the age of 25.

  • Antonio Gibson undergoes foot surgery, Commanders hope he'll participate in OTAs

    Antonio Gibson was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week.

  • Five Republicans who have said they will not support Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker

    A total of 21 Republicans are withholding their support for Kevin McCarthy in the House speaker vote, preventing him from obtaining the speaker's gavel.

  • 49ers' opponents amazingly finish 2022 NFL season 0-15 in next game

    The 49ers definitely took a toll on the teams they played this season.

  • Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver wears No. 3 on eye black for Bills' Damar Hamlin

    Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver wears No. 3 on eye black for Bills Damar Hamlin. The two played together at the University of Pittsburgh.

  • Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed

    The Kansas City Chiefs don't believe in simply wrapping up the AFC's top seed. Late in the first half Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs huddled and spun in a circle, broke out into the shotgun with running back Jerick McKinnon taking a direct snap.

  • Chiefs clinched AFC’s No. 1 seed with win over Raiders in Week 18

    With their win over the #Raiders in Week 18, the #Chiefs have officially clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and a bye week in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Raiders own the No. 7 pick going into Week 18 games

    Raiders own the No. 7 pick going into Week 18 games

  • Robert Saleh compares Joe Flacco to a pickup truck, he’s ‘still freaking rolling’ when the weather is nasty

    Robert Saleh compares Joe Flacco to a pickup truck

  • Prince Harry book gets critical mauling

    Prince Harry on Friday faced a backlash in the UK and beyond over his memoir "Spare", with criticism from the media, commentators, army veterans and even the Taliban, as Buckingham Palace kept silent on the widely leaked contents. Days before the official publication on Tuesday, disclosures from the book dominated headlines and airwaves after a Spanish-language version of the memoir mistakenly went on sale in Spain. Revelations such as how heir to the throne Prince William allegedly pushed Harry to the ground in a 2019 row to how he lost his virginity, took drugs and killed 25 people in Afghanistan prompted both condemnation and derision. Writer A.N. Wilson called the ghostwritten tome -- the biggest royal book since Harry's mother Princess Diana collaborated with Andrew Morton for "Diana: Her True Story" in 1992 -- "calculated and despicable" and a work of "malice". - 'Idiotic' - "Having made the idiotic decision to 'go public' about his rift with the royal family, Harry was no doubt under enormous pressure... to spew out as much poison as possible," he wrote in the Daily Mail. "But it has cast him in an appalling light. And whatever he intended, it makes us sympathise not with him, but the Royal Family." The book is the latest hostile blast from Harry and his American wife Meghan after they quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, have since cashed in on their royal connections with several lucrative contracts for tell-all books and programmes. The Spanish-language version of the book was hurriedly withdrawn from shelves after the blunder on Thursday but not before it had been purchased by media outlets, wrecking the publisher's strict worldwide embargo. The Sun tabloid said that while people sympathised with Harry, 38, over the trauma of losing his mother as a child and having to grieve in the public eye, "neither can justify the destructive, vengeful path he has chosen, throwing his own family under a bus for millions of dollars". In an editorial, it pointed to "countless discrepancies" in his claims and urged him to listen to friends who have urged him to "stop for his own good". The Guardian's Gaby Hinsliff said the book had moved beyond issues of "awkward public interest" into the "washing of dirty linen" in public. The US edition of the left-leaning newspaper, which has questioned the monarchy's role in modern Britain, was the first to publish a leaked extract of the book this week in which Harry described his physical altercation with William. "The details of the brothers' alleged punch-up in a palace cottage are at once almost ridiculously trivial and heartbreakingly sad," she wrote. - #ShutUpHarry - Harry's claim to have killed 25 people in Afghanistan and likening his targets&nbsp;to removing "chess pieces" from a board, has been seen as boastful and inappropriate, and enraged some veterans. Retired colonel Tim Collins, who led a British battalion in Iraq in 2003, condemned a "tragic money-making scam", adding: "That's not how you behave in the army, It's not how we think." "Harry&nbsp;has now turned against the other family, the military, that once embraced him, having trashed his birth family," he added. Senior Taliban official Anas Haqqani tweeted: "Mr Harry!" The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; They had families who were waiting for their return." As the hashtag #ShutUpHarry began trending on Twitter, The Sun quoted sources close to his father King Charles III as saying he had been saddened by the book. But there was no official palace comment. The only previous royal reaction to Harry and Meghan's complaints was after they accused an unnamed member of the royal family of racism in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. William told a reporter the family was "very much not a racist family" while his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II famously said "recollections may vary". Craig Prescott, a constitutional expert at Bangor University in north Wales told AFP the "scale" and "ferocity" of the current royal rift was unprecedented but that the royal family would probably "ride this out". And he ruled out any moves to remove Harry and Meghan's royal titles, which would require political intervention and new legislation. The royals would likely regard that as "pouring fuel onto the fire" at a time when they wanted to focus on Charles's looming coronation on May 6, he said. har/phz/fb

  • Will the Raiders pick an offensive lineman in Round 1?

    Will the Raiders pick an offensive lineman in Round 1?

  • Trade rumor rankings: Bradley Beal, Christian Wood and more

    HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the past week, led by Bradley Beal and Christian Wood.

  • Bowl Game Rankings. How Good Were All The Bowls From Worst To Best?

    Bowl game rankings - how good were they? Ranked from the worst to the best, here's our review of all the bowl games.

  • Human remains found in West Virginia likely not connected to missing woman Gretchen Fleming: police

    The Parkersburg, West Virginia, police chief said that "there's no evidence" that human remains found about two hours away is connected to Gretchen Fleming's missing person case.

  • Frank Clark ruled out with a groin injury

    The Chiefs have a comfortable lead over the Raiders in the second half, but they’ll be without a key part of their defense the rest of the way. Defensive end Frank Clark has been ruled out of the game with a groin injury. Clark initially left in the second quarter and was called questionable to [more]

  • NFL playoff picture entering Week 18: Chiefs clinch AFC's No. 1 seed, void one of league's special scenarios

    League announced it won't resume Week 17's Buffalo-Cincinnati game and that invites new scenarios that could include neutral-field AFC championship game ... but only between K.C. and Buffalo.