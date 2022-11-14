Raiders winners and losers in 25-20 defeat vs. Colts

Somehow, the Raiders keep finding new ways to lose in 2022, with every defeat more unbelievable than their last.

Las Vegas lost in humiliating fashion for the third time in a row on Sunday, as they fell to a Colts team that fired their coach just last week. Indianapolis named former Colts lineman and TV analyst Jeff Saturday as a replacement, but the Raiders couldn’t take advantage of his inexperience and lost, 25-20.

The Raiders had a chance to take the lead with just minutes to go, but a pass from quarterback Derek Carr to wide receiver Davante Adams fell incomplete. A touchdown to win the game would have been a modest triumph for them and the Raiders, but instead, Las Vegas suffered an embarrassing defeat at home.

Here are the winners and losers for the week following this loss that left the Raiders’ record at a dismal 2-7.

Winner: CB Amik Robertson

Sure, coverage from cornerback Amik Robertson on the Colts’ go-ahead touchdown to WR Parris Campbell was lacking, but if it wasn’t for a forced fumble by Robertson earlier in the game, the Raiders’ chances may have been cooked by that time.

Robertson knocked the ball loose from a Colts receiver in the second quarter as it appeared Indianapolis was about to go ahead by three scores. The Raiders offense took advantage and scored their first touchdown of the game, a Carr pass to tight end Foster Moreau, on the ensuing drive.

Do your thing 21, do your thing@_YoungTruth7 with the punch ➡️ @JayonBrown12 with the fumble recovery!! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/v36TiwqYBm — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 13, 2022

Winner: DE Maxx Crosby

Despite playing a Colts offensive line that was last in the league in sacks allowed coming into Sunday, the Raiders had just one QB sack on the day.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby took Colts QB Matt Ryan to the turf early in the third quarter; after the play, Indianapolis missed a field goal and Las Vegas again took advantage of momentum, driving for a touchdown from running back Josh Jacobs when they got the ball back.

Winner RB Ameer Abdullah

The Raiders’ third and final touchdown of the game also had help from a complimentary football play, this time from the special teams.

Running back Ameer Abdullah downed a boot from punter A.J. Cole at the Colts’ 5-yard line, and the defense forced a punt, thanks in large part to a pass breakup by Robertson. Taking the ball at the Colts’ 48-yard line, Carr found Adams for a 48-yard touchdown to take the lead.

You just love to see it @tae15adams‼️🥲 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/WpC5ih7Jtt — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 13, 2022

Loser: DC Patrick Graham

Before we get to today’s No. 1 loser, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, let’s talk about the Las Vegas defense. Led by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the unit allowed 415 total yards to a Colts offense led by first-time play caller Parks Frazier.

The last of the Colts’ 25 points came on Campbell’s 35-yard score, and it wasn’t pretty. After Campbell got by Robertson, CB Anthony Averett and safety Tre’von Moehrig failed miserably an an attempted tackle.

Loser: Raiders run defense

Las Vegas allowed 207 rushing yards, with 66 of them coming on one touchdown run from RB Jonathan Taylor.

It appeared that linebacker Luke Masterson overran the play and got pushed inside, creating a massive hole for Tayler to burst through. Crosby also got blocked on the play. And to finish it off, S Duron Harmon stuttered and took a bad angle after Taylor took off.

Loser: QB Derek Carr/WR Davante Adams

Carr recovered in this game after starting out ice cold in the first quarter, and he eventually began to find Adams for big, meaningful receptions. But in the end, the two had a chance to win the game and failed on Las Vegas’ last snap on offense.

Carr and Adams have something to prove each week, as their pairing was supposed to lead the Raiders to a big season. That certainly hasn’t gone as planned, though Adams is having a good year statistically.

I supposed Carr is the bigger loser of the two here. Las Vegas can break ties with him after this season if they want to because Carr’s contract allows for it. If the Raiders keep losing, will Carr return next season? That’s hard to say, mostly because it’s not 100 percent certain who Las Vegas’ coach will be.

Loser: HC Josh McDaniels

Though it’s likely McDaniels will return and coach the Raiders next year, simply because this is his first year at the helm in Las Vegas, it’s reasonable to believe he could be fired if the Raiders keep losing so spectacularly. If his contractual circumstances were different, it’s possible he would be let go after his latest defeat.

The Colts were the laughingstock of the NFL all week, given Saturday’s lack of experience as a head coach in the college or professional ranks. Plus, Indianapolis has been awful all year. Turns out, all they needed was a matchup with McDaniels and his staff to turn their situation into a feel-good story.

Now, the Raiders are sure to be the punchline to a new set of jokes this week. Team owner Mark Davis hired McDaniels and thought he was fortunate McDaniels was even available. Now, he’s probably wondering whether he made a huge mistake bringing McDaniels to Las Vegas in the first place.

Davis was reportedly in the Raiders’ locker room after the game, presumably talking to his coaching staff, though that’s unknown.

As for Carr, his emotion after the game said it all. The Raiders QB and co-captain couldn’t hide his despair regarding how this season, which started with big-time aspirations, has gone. At least one Raiders reporter, The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, opined that Carr has issues with McDaniels and crew. Either way, they have to recover in time to be competitive against a 3-6 Broncos team next week in Denver.

Carr "pissed off" at some of his teammates' effort but I think this is another indictment of McDaniels and his staff. https://t.co/6ZObsuPrSA — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 14, 2022

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire