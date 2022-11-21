Raiders winners and losers in 22-16 OT victory vs. Broncos

The Raiders played yet another close game on Sunday, but this time, Las Vegas came out on top.

Quarterback Derek Carr connected with wide receiver Davante Adams for a 35-yard touchdown three plays into overtime, and the Raiders beat the Broncos, 22-16. Las Vegas fell behind 10-0 but kept chipping away at Denver and QB Russell Wilson until the job was done.

Here are the winners and losers for the week as the Raiders won their first road game of the season and saw their record improve to 3-7.

Winner: QB Derek Carr and WR Davante Adams

It wasn’t a perfect game by any stretch for Carr and Adams. But unlike last week against the Colts, the pair scored a touchdown to win the game.

Adams had a costly unsportsmanlike penalty early in the third quarter, and he dropped a Carr pass late in regulation on what appeared to be the Raiders’ last chance on offense. Plus, Carr had trouble connecting with anyone besides Adams for much of the day.

But the Las Vegas defense gave Carr and co. another shot after Adams’ drop, and they drove for a game-tying field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson. The Raiders got the ball first in overtime and made quick work of the Broncos, scoring on a three-play drive. A 33-yard catch from tight end Foster Moreau set up Adams’ game-winning score.

Carr ended up with 307 yards on 23-for-37 passing and two touchdowns. Adams tallied a whopping 141 yards on seven receptions and caught both of Carr’s scoring throws. With some speculating Carr could be out of Las Vegas after this season, it would be hard to break them up if they keep playing this well, especially if they win more ballgames.

Winner: RB Josh Jacobs

Running back Josh Jacobs had a big day on the ground and helped set up a lot of Carr’s big plays, which — just like Adams’ game-winner — came on play-action passes.

Jacobs finished with 109 yards on 24 carries and also had 51 receiving yards on three catches. His 43-yard reception set up Carlson’s game-tying field goal.

Josh Jacobs is the first #Raiders player with 100 Rush yds & 50 Rec yds since Rashad Jennings in Week 9 of 2013 vs the Eagles.

Winner: DE Maxx Crosby

Just like last time the Raiders played the Broncos, defensive end Maxx Crosby played like a wild man. He had two sacks, two tackles for loss, three QB hits, and six tackles (five solo).

Additionally, Crosby had a forced fumble near the goalline as the Broncos, up 10-7 at the time, looked to create separation just before halftime. Denver recovered and tried a field goal, but Crosby blocked the attempt, giving the Raiders momentum going into the break.

Crosby didn’t stop there, notching his first sack when the Broncos took the ball to open the second half. (Linebacker Jayon Brown had a brilliant assist to help free up Crosby.) The play forced a punt and kept momentum for Las Vegas. The Raiders tied the game at 10-10 on the ensuing drive.

Winner: OT Jermaine Eluemunor and OT Thayer Munford

When offensive tackle Kolton Miller appeared on the Raiders’ inactive list, it was reasonable to believe Carr and the offense would be in for a very rough — and perhaps catastrophic — day.

And while it wasn’t a perfect performance by the Las Vegas offense, they didn’t appear limited by Miller’s absence. Starter Jermaine Eluemunor and reserve Thayer Munford played admirably, and the line as a whole allowed just one QB sack.

Loser: OG Alex Bars

The inside of the Raiders offensive line had some issues, however. Namely, guard Alex Bars had a rough day. He appeared to allow linebacker Josey Jewell to slip by him for the Broncos’ only QB sack. Bars also missed a block as he pulled on a run play on a big fourth-quarter drive, and he had a holding penalty.

Though to be fair, it’s unclear if the QB sack was completely his fault, as center Andre James may have blundered as well. But Bars’ whiff on his run block was every lineman’s worst nightmare, as he had a full head of steam and only hit the air.

Loser: CB Sam Webb

One week after a breakout performance, cornerback Sam Webb came crashing back down to earth and had a nightmarish day. He had multiple penalties and multiple missed tackles, and he looked really bad on a big play from WR Kendall Hinton early in the game, which set up the Broncos’ early touchdown.

With the Raiders still looking for some answers in the secondary, it’s likely that Webb gets more opportunities this year. Ideally for Las Vegas, Webb uses his poor game as a learning experience and regains his confidence and form displayed against the Colts.

The Raiders no longer have realistic hopes for the playoffs, but they clearly haven’t given up. After the emotional outburst from Carr following last week’s loss to the Colts, Las Vegas may have folded for the rest of the campaign if they lost this game, too.

But instead, they won their first road game, and coach Josh McDaniels beat his former team for the second time this year. And as the new regime begins to plot for their second campaign in Las Vegas, Carr and Adams sent a loud message: it would be unwise to break this duo up next season.

This was just one game though, and every player who wants to remain on the Raiders in 2023 still has something to prove. They’ll try to do so again next week, as Las Vegas will attempt to start a winning streak against the Seahawks (6-4) in Seattle.

