Raiders winners and losers in 17-15 defeat vs. Washington

The Las Vegas Raiders took a late lead over the Washington Football Team on Sunday but allowed their opponent to notch for the final score and win, 17-15 at Allegiant Stadium.

Quarterback Derek Carr had an opportunity for a long, desperate pass at the end of the game, but his throw fell short of the end zone and incomplete. The Raiders were lucky to even have that opportunity after their offense struggled for much of the afternoon and failed to take advantage of opportunities.

The defense played well enough to win but allowed Washington to drive down the field for a game-winning 48-yard field goal. The kick negated a 37-yard boot from Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson that gave Las Vegas a 15-14 lead with just over two minutes to go.

Here are this week’s winners and losers after a loss that put Las Vegas’ record at a very mediocre 6-6.

Winners

Hunter Renfrow

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had a career game in Las Vegas’ Thanksgiving Day win, but his impact was felt even more in this game, albeit in defeat. He had nine catches for 102 yards on 10 targets, carrying the Raiders offense with him along the way.

As usual for Renfrow, most of his catches game at big moments, such as this grab on a drive that ended in a touchdown from running back Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas’ only TD of the day.

Renfrow didn’t get much help, however. The offense failed to play with the same aggressiveness it displayed on Thanksgiving. Many passes from Carr were of the short variety, especially in the first half when they scored just three points on their last drive before the break.

Malcolm Koonce

Rookie defensive end Malcolm Koonce suited up for just the second time this season and notched a quarterback sack, taking down Washington signal-caller Taylor Heinicke late in the second quarter.

His effort was vital, stoping a Washington drive that was aided by penalties by Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, on a roughing the passer penalty (Crosby drilled Heinicke too demonstratively to the turf) and a holding call on cornerback Brandon Facyson.

Nate Hobbs

Another rookie, cornerback Nate Hobbs also had a big play, an interception late in the game. Crosby got credit for the assist, as did CB Casey Hayward Jr. Each got a hand on the ball before Hobbs took control of the pigskin for his first career interception.

With the Raiders down 14-12 at the time, the play handed the ball to Las Vegas on its own 39 with 6:49 to play. But all they could muster was Carlson’s field goal, leaving the door wide open for Washington.

Losers

Greg Olson/Derek Carr

The Raiders offense, led by Carr and offensive coordinator Greg Olson, scored just 15 points and had only a few big plays, failing to build on the momentum from their win against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

The first half was especially dismal, with three punts on their first three drives. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson didn’t appear to get as much playing time as he did against Dallas, further impacting Carr’s options downfield.

But perhaps worst of all, the offense looked a bit conservative after Hobbs’ interception, though Jacobs had some nice efforts on the ground. In the end, Carr and WR Zay Jones had a crucial missed connection in the end zone, with Jones appearing open on a 3rd-and-6 play. They settled for Carlson’s field goal and Washinton went ahead and won the game with a field goal of their own.

Roderic Teamer

Safety Roderic Teamer makes his second-straight appearance on the losers’ list, and for good reason. He made what could have been a catastrophic error in the first half, running into Renfrow on special teams as Renfrow attempted to field a punt.

Luckily for Teamer and Las Vegas, the ball bounced out of bounds. Teamer added a holding penalty later in the game, also on the punt return team.

Brandon Facyson

Facyson had another suspect performance, earning two holding penalties on coverage in the secondary. Though his first hold was a questionable call, his second infraction was clearly warranted.

Additionally, the offensive line had trouble protecting Carr for much of the day, continuing a theme from most of the season. The right side of the line — guard Alex Leatherwood and tackle Brandon Parker — had the most trouble on the day.

Carr was sacked twice and hit four times, and those numbers would have been higher if not for some adept scrambling from Las Vegas’ signal-caller.

And one more note on Olson. He’s got to figure out how and when to use backup QB Marcus Mariota. He appeared in the game briefly and it led to success. It’s a tall order to decipher that ratio, especially in the NFL, but Olson seems to know he has to and hasn’t yet been able.

The Raiders had better figure out much more than that, and quickly. They face the division-leading Chiefs next week in dire need of a victory, and it will take much more than the one touchdown scored against Washington to win in Kansas City with the season hanging in the balance.

