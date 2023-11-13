Raiders winners and losers in 16-12 victory vs. Jets

It wasn’t pretty, but the Raiders won their second game in as many tries with interim coach Antonio Pierce at the helm, beating the Jets 16-12 on Sunday night.

The Raiders fell behind 9-3 in the first half but kept fighting and slowly crept back into the game, finally taking control with big plays in the fourth quarter on offense and defense. Still, the score wasn’t settled until a Hail Mary pass from the Jets fell to the Allegiant Stadium turf as time expired.

Here are the winners and losers for the week as the Raiders improve to 5-5.

Winner: Coach Antonio Pierce

Winning your first game as an interim coach in the NFL is impressive, but winning two in a row is something else entirely. Coach Antonio Pierce had the national spotlight to contend with as well, with some national observers surely expecting the Raiders to be humbled after their big win last week.

Pierce wouldn’t let that happen. He displayed calm confidence on the sideline until the final snap when he told his defense to back up and guard the goal line for the Jets’ final desperate pass.

He did waste a challenge in the first half by throwing the red flag on an unchallengeable play, but it didn’t cost the Raiders too much, as they still scored a field goal in a hurry-up situation to end the second quarter.

More than anything, this win validates last week’s jubilation and adds to the rapidly growing confidence of the entire roster and organization. Pierce stands apart as the catalyst for it all.

Winner: LB Robert Spillane

Linebacker Robert Spillane displayed toughness throughout the evening and then showed off his athleticism late, intercepting a pass from Jets quarterback Zach Wilson as the Raiders clung to their 16-12 advantage with mere seconds remaining in the game.

Spillane was also credited with a QB sack and a tackle for loss, in addition to seven overall tackles (four solo). Incredibly, Spillane played the game with a recently broken hand. His toughness and consistent effort were emblematic of the new Raider way that Las Vegas aspires to live up to under coach Pierce.

Winner: QB Aidan O’Connell

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell had a rough go early in the game but kept his head while facing intense pressure from the Jets’ defensive front. In crunch time, he made a huge throw on a 3rd-and-4 play at the Jets 7-yard line. Flushed from the pocket, O’Connell tossed a touchdown to rookie tight end Michael Mayer as he scrambled to the right, breaking a 9-9 tie and putting the Raiders ahead for good.

O’Connell finished the game with just 153 yards on 16-27 passing, and he fumbled a snap in the first half and then threw an interception on the same series. But overall, the rookie performed well under pressure — both figurative and literal.

Winner: Tight end Michael Mayer

The Raiders rookie tight end had his first career touchdown grab, and it was a big one. In a potential sign of things to come, Mayer used his size in the end zone to haul in a well-placed pass from O’Connell.

MICHAEL MAYER FOR THE LEAD!!!#NYJvsLV | 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/N9J8WbwIBC — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 13, 2023

The Raiders need more playmakers to step up to force the opposition to guard the entire field, not just superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. On Sunday night, Mayer made a difference.

Winner: RB Josh Jacobs

Running back Josh Jacobs fell just short of a 100-yard rushing day last week against the Giants but wouldn’t be stopped against the Jets. He finished the game with 116 yards on 27 carries, good for 4.3 yards per attempt.

Jacobs had a roller-coaster second half. He had a 40-yard run to set up Mayer’s touchdown, though he fumbled the ball out of bounds at the end of the run. Then he lost a fumble on Vegas’ next drive as the Raiders looked like they were about to put the game away.

Spillane intercepted Wilson on the ensuing possession, however, erasing Jacobs’ mistake. Jacobs ran hard and Raiders offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree kept calling run plays, despite the Jets defense lining up to stop the run. In the Raiders’ theme of the night, Jacobs’ persistence and fortitude, along with that of his coaches, paid off.

Winner: WR Davante Adams

The national TV audience tuned in to see one of the best players in the NFL in Raiders WR Davante Adams, and though he didn’t score a touchdown or break 100 yards, Adams delivered.

His one-handed grab in the first half was as good as it gets, and it added to his reputation as one of the NFL’s best. In all, Adams was targeted 13 times and had 86 yards receiving on six catches.

Davante Adams. Two hands optional. pic.twitter.com/I7gujd7IeO — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 13, 2023

Two more for the winner list, honorable-mention style: DE Malcolm Koonce and WR DeAndre Carter. Koonce had a strip sack in the third quarter to force a Jets punt. The Raiders are still in desperate need of another pass rusher to play opposite superstar DE Maxx Crosby, and Koonce broke through for a big play.

Carter helped the Raiders claw back and tie the score at 9-9 with a 32-yard punt return that led to a field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson. Carter also converted a 4th-and-1 play in the fourth quarter with a 15-yard run around the edge of the defense.

Loser: C Andre James

The loser list is short this week, but center Andre James made the cut. He didn’t have a terrible game, but he had a couple of bad plays on the same drive early in the game.

First, he allowed a sack, and then he was called for holding. Neither replay was flattering, and they were both highlighted by the national broadcast. The Raiders offensive line appears to be getting back to their form last year, when they performed well in the run game but not nearly as well in pass protection. The Jets’ front is among the league’s best, so they’ll have a chance to rebound in the weeks ahead.

The Raiders are trying to revive their legendary toughness and unyielding desire to win at any cost, and this game was a prime example of the “Just Win, Baby” mantra trademarked by the team’s late owner, Al Davis. Pierce and his team will try to keep the ball rolling next week when they face the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

