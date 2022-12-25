Raiders winners and losers in 13-10 defeat vs. Steelers

The Raiders led for 59 minutes against the Steelers in freezing-cold Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve but lost control in the final seconds, losing 13-10.

It was a familiar story for Las Vegas, as they led at the half, this time 10-3. The Raiders offense couldn’t muster any points the rest of the way. A poor rushing attack and three interceptions from quarterback Derek Carr certainly didn’t help matters.

The Steelers took advantage of Las Vegas’ lackluster effort and scored the winning touchdown with less than a minute to go. The game was over after Carr overthrew wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who was wide open, resulting in Carr’s final giveaway. Here are the winners and losers for the week as the Raiders’ record fell to 6-9.

Winner: WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow delivered a vintage performance in a losing effort. After his stint on the injured reserve list, it was a welcome sight. He caught a touchdown on the Raiders’ opening drive on a pinpoint pass from Carr. After he caught the ball, Renfrow made a slick move and found the end zone.

His touchdown grab was on third down, and he made multiple third-down catches, marking the return of “3rd-and-Renfrow” to Las Vegas.

Winner: Clelin Ferrell

The Raiders defense suffered injuries to defensive end Chandler Jones and, later in the second half, linebacker Denzel Perryman. That hurt their chances, especially after Perryman exited the game.

But after Jones left, DE Clelin Ferrell was an immediate factor. He bull-rushed the pocket on his first snap in relief of Jones, resulting in Perryman’s interception. Ferrell also had a tackle for loss and batted a pass down at the line of scrimmage, forcing a Steelers punt.

Winner: CB Tyler Hall

Cornerback Tyler Hall had a couple of big moments in this game, starting with a tackle for loss early in the contest. The play forced a field goal try by the Steelers, which they missed.

He also had a pass breakup on a 3rd-and-1 play with just 4:40 remaining in the game, forcing a punt. But the Raiders offense, nursing a 10-6 lead with an opportunity to salt the game away, went 3-and-out. On the ensuing drive, the Steelers marched downfield for the winning touchdown.

Loser: CB Nate Hobbs

Cornerback Nate Hobbs was closest to Steelers WR George Pickens as he made the winning play, and that wasn’t even Hobbs’ worst moment of the evening. But he had a front-row seat for the catch and safety Duron Harmon was late to help. Also, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has to take some responsibility for the game-winner as well.

Hobbs’ worst moment was when he whiffed on an embarrassing tackle attempt on the Steelers’ previous drive. Running back Najee Harris hurdled Hobbs on his way to a 17-yard gain, setting up a Pittsburgh field goal.

Loser: G Dylan Parham

Rookie guard Dylan Parham showed toughness playing in this game, as he was on the injury report heading into Pittsburgh. He might wish he didn’t suit up though. Veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward dominated up front all game, mostly at Parham’s expense.

On a fourth-quarter QB sack for the Steelers, a blitz got to Carr but he evaded it, only to run right into Heyward, who went by Parham with little to no resistance. Heyward also bull-rushed Parham right into Carr for another QB takedown.

Additionally, Heyward helped halt the Raiders’ rushing attack. Running back Josh Jacobs started hot but ended up with just 44 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Loser: TE Foster Moreau

Tight end Foster Moreau had a rough stretch in the second half. First, he tipped a pass from Carr into the air, resulting in an interception. Then, he had a false start penalty on Vegas’ next drive, putting the Raiders behind the sticks. That drive ended in Carr’s second pick on a poor throw to Renfrow.

On the Raiders’ following possession, Moreau committed a facemask penalty on a 37-yard run by Jacobs. It appeared Moreau had the block completed but got his hands too high and committed a costly mistake.

Loser: Coach Josh McDaniels

Once again, coach Josh McDaniels’ squad found a way to lose a very winnable game. But he’s on the Loser list this week for one reason specifically.

Superstar WR Davante Adams had just two catches for 15 yards, and that is unacceptable. Adams is too good a player for that stat line. Especially considering that Adams is used to playing in cold weather, thanks to his days with the Packers.

It wasn’t all McDaniels’ fault, but it ultimately falls on him, as do these unsightly losses.

Loser: QB Derek Carr

I really didn’t want to put Carr on the Loser list. With the weather conditions as they are, throwing the football is extra difficult. I was even prepared to forget all of his missed throws to Adams, who was targeted nine times. I was also going to forget about his two interceptions — but then Carr threw his third, and here we are.

Renfrow was wide open with seconds to go, and Carr missed badly. Instead of leading Renfrow to the right, Carr threw a bullet that sailed right past his receiver and into the hands of the Steelers.

A completion would have put the Raiders in field goal range. Carr has proven time and again how inconsistent he is, and this game is a prime example. His laser-guided pass to Renfrow for the game’s opening score is a far cry from his terrible throw that ended the Raiders’ chances.

This game was a lot like other Raiders losses this season. The only difference was the freezing cold weather and the low score. Once again, they had a lead and blew it in the end.

Adding insult to injury, Las Vegas could have ruined a party in Pittsburgh, as the franchise celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the Steelers’ historic play against the Raiders that propelled Pittsburgh to eventual greatness. Instead, the Raiders’ old rival got another Christmastime miracle.

Next up, the Raiders welcome the 49ers to Las Vegas for a New Year’s Day game. Will they give Raider Nation anything to celebrate that day? Or will it be a show for thousands of 49ers fans that are sure to attend? Only time will tell, and right now, it appears time has run out on the Raiders’ season.

