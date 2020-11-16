Raiders win third-straight game, beat Broncos 37-12

The Raiders got their third-straight win on Sunday, defeating the Denver Broncos 37-12. Las Vegas did so without three of their starting offensive linemen, who all missed this game with injuries. Even backup right tackle Sam Young was forced to leave this game at one point.

However, the Raiders were able to run the ball down the throats of the Broncos and that was what decided the game. They finished the game with over 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The story of this game was the defense for the Raiders. They intercepted Drew Lock four times and were able to harass him all game long. It was one of the worst games of Lock’s career and it helped fuel the Raiders to victory. In total, the Raiders forced five turnovers as this game was never really close.

The Raiders now sit at 6-3 and are in a good spot to make a run at a Wild Card spot in the AFC. The Raiders will take on the Chiefs in Week 11 in Las Vegas as they hope to complete the season sweep.

Here are your offensive leaders for the Raiders in Week 10:

Leading Passer: QB Derek Carr – 16 of 25 for 154 yards

Leading Rusher: RB Josh Jacobs – 21 carries for 112 yards and 2 TDs

Leading Receiver: TE Darren Waller – 3 receptions for 37 yards