Raiders win third straight, defeat Chargers 27-20

Well. Well. Well. The Raiders aren’t quite dead yet. After sitting at 2-7 after nine games, the Raiders have now won their last three games as they defeated the Chargers 27-20 in Week 13.

It was a team effort as multiple players for the Raiders had their best performances of the season. That includes Chandler Jones, who entered the game with just 0.5 sacks.

He had three sacks in the first half and multiple pressures that led to other sacks, tackles and throwaways. It was easily the best he’s looked over the last year and a half.

It was also another huge performance by Davante Adams, who caught two touchdowns and totaled 177 receiving yards. He was all over the field and the Chargers simply had no answer for him. It was clear that he was the best player on the field as he’s now totaled over 1,100 yards on the season and has scored 12 touchdowns.

Sitting at 5-7, the Raiders are still well outside the playoff picture. However, they are officially back in contention as they are just two games out of a wild card spot. But with a game against the reeling Rams on Thursday Night Football, the Raiders will have some meaningful football in December.

