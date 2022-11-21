Raiders win in overtime, defeat Broncos 22-16

Going into Week 11 with a three-game losing streak, the Raiders found another way to win a game. And they did so in dramatic fashion as Davante Adams had the walk-off TD in overtime.

Down 13-10, the Raiders got the ball back late in the fourth quarter, but went 3-and-out and were forced to punt again. They were able to get another stop right after the two-minute warning. After a big play to Josh Jacobs, the Raiders were able to tie the game at 16.

After winning the coin toss in overtime, Derek Carr hit Foster Moreau on a big play to get the Raiders across midfield. On the next play, Carr found Adams for the game-winning touchdown on a blown coverage. It was another massive game for Adams, who totaled 141 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders now improve to 3-7 on the season, still well outside the playoff picture. But it was a much-needed win against a divisional opponent.

The Raiders will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Week 12. Seattle is coming off their bye after a Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Germany.

