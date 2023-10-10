What do you make of Raiders win on 'MNF' vs. Packers 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what do you make of the Las Vegas Raiders win on "Monday Night Football" vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.
"GMFB" discusses what do you make of the Las Vegas Raiders win on "Monday Night Football" vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
The Packers and Raiders didn't generate much offense.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Chandler Jones has been away from the Raiders all season, and was placed on the non-football illness list.
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can take control of the NFC North with a win.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
The Broncos were still disappointing on offense in their first game with Sean Payton.
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in June players would not be allowed to wear specialty jerseys during warmups because it has "become a distraction."
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Conner injured his knee during Sunday's loss to the Bengals.