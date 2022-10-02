Raiders win first game of the season, defeat Broncos 32-23

After a 0-3 start, the Las Vegas Raiders got a much-needed win in Week 4. It was a close game throughout, but the Raiders were able to hold serve at home and defeat the Denver Broncos in a big AFC West matchup.

The big difference in this game was the play of Josh Jacobs. After a few productive weeks, Jacobs had his first monster game of the season. He scored two touchdowns with the second one being the biggest of the game to put the Raiders up 32-23 with 2:02 left on the clock.

Jacobs finished the game with 137 rushing yards and added 31 yards through the air. He was fantastic when the Raiders needed to close out the game, which has always been one of his biggest strengths.

Another player with a big game was Maxx Crosby. He recorded two sacks, but he had multiple other pressures and drew several penalties. It was an all-around fantastic performance by the best player on the roster for the Raiders.

The Raiders will take on the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 5. While they will certainly be underdogs in that game, the AFC West has proven to be a wild division so far. Needless to say, it’s a big game for the Raiders in Week 5 to try to improve to 2-3 on the season.

