Raiders weren't only stinker at the Coliseum in Week 1 loss to Rams

In the Raiders' season opener, Derek Carr threw three interceptions, the Raiders committed 11 penalties, and they allowed 33 points on their home turf in a Week 1 loss to the Rams. In other words, the Raiders stunk up Jon Gruden's return to Oakland.

The loss was far from the only stinker at the Coliseum on Monday night. Literally.

Jon Gruden just said a skunk got loose in the Raiders locker room this week. So yeah, not great times in Oakland right now. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) September 12, 2018

A reporter then asked Gruden on Wednesday if he saw the skunk. His response: "You don't have to see a skunk, you know?"

Gruden went from getting roasted Sunday night for trading Khalil Mack as the former Raider turned out a performance for the ages, to having a skunk greet him in Oakland. It can only go up Sunday when the Raiders (0-1) face the Broncos (1-0) in Denver, right?

Welcome back, Chucky.



