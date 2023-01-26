Raiders were one of the NFL’s most unlucky teams in 2022

In a recent article by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, he listed seven teams that could make the playoffs in 2023 after missing out on this postseason. That list included the Raiders, who finished the season at 6-11.

One of the reasons why Barnwell is optimistic that the Raiders can turn things around is that they were one of the most unlucky teams in 2022. Here is his explanation behind that thought:

“A team that had been fortunate to win so many one-score games in 2021 turned into the ultimate example of how randomness can decide those close games the following season, as nearly every game turned into a dramatic last-second victory or crushing defeat. In the end, the 2022 Raiders flipped across the aisle and turned into one of the least-lucky teams. They went 4-9 in games decided by seven points or fewer and underperformed their point differential by 1.9 wins.”

As we saw in 2021 and 2022, winning close games can be a bit random and based on luck. There is obviously some skill involved, but it wouldn’t be surprising at all if the Raiders went 8-4 in one-score games next season and ultimately made the playoffs.

The Raiders aren’t as far away as it appears from being a playoff contender in 2023. But they aren’t all that close to being a legitimate Super Bowl-caliber team either. They need to have a big offseason in order to close the gap between them and the Chiefs, Bengals, and Bills in the AFC.

List

Full 1st Round Mock Draft Ahead of Round 2 of the NFL Playoffs

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire