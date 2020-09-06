Raiders were concerned about Lynn Bowden’s maturity

On Saturday, the Raiders made the shocking move of trading away running back Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Miami Dolphins. While the Raiders were concerned about his ability to function as a running back, there were some concerns about his maturity off the field.

In a recent article by Vic Tafur of The Athletic, he outlined some of the concerns the Raiders had about Bowden. Take a look at his thoughts on the third-round rookie below:

“Some at the team facility thought the rookie was more concerned with picking up new cars than the playbook, and on the field Bowden looked measured and not explosive. On top of a lack of breakaway speed, he was always getting blasted when it was his turn to pass block. There were also some growing concerns that he was getting more and more distracted in Las Vegas and that he might be an influence on other rookies like Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette.”

Some players just aren’t great fits in certain cities and with certain teams. Unfortunately, that appears to be the case with Bowden and the Raiders.

Bowden will now get a chance to prove his worth with the Dolphins at a new position. It will be fascinating to see if a fresh start is exactly what Bowden needed to jump start his career.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.