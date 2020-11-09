Raiders Week 9 snap counts vs Chargers: Brandon Parker plays every snap at left tackle, earns game ball

Levi Damien

Plugging a third-string right tackle in at left tackle seems like a recipe for disaster. That what the Raiders had to do on Sunday due to the losses of starting tackles Kolton Miller and Trent Brown, leading to Brandon Parker starting at left tackle. And shockingly, it worked out ok.

Let me explain why this is such a shocking development.

Under ideal circumstances, Parker wouldn’t even be active on game day. That’s not to try and trash him, it’s simply the truth. That’s where he was for the season opener when all the tackles were healthy.

Miller and Brown are supposed to be the starters with veteran Sam Young as the swing tackle. In the opener, that lasted literally three snaps. That’s when Trent Brown went out with a calf injury and Young came in at right tackle. And that lasted another 11 snaps before he too left with an injury. But with Parker inactive, the team turned to reserve guard Denzelle Good at right tackle.

Even without Brown and Young in weeks two and three, the team still went with Good over Parker. Once Young returned, he stepped in at right tackle and it was only injuries to him that led to Parker stepping in.

Just last week in Cleveland, when Trent Brown looked like he would be returning to the lineup, Jon Gruden was open about how Parker didn’t expect to be active for the game. Then Brown had an IV accident, Young got injured in the game again, and Parker came in at right tackle.

Now a week later, the guy who has been their last resort at right tackle started at left tackle. Not only did he start at left tackle, he played every snap. And he didn’t give up a sack. Meanwhile Sam Young gave up two sacks at right tackle. That earned Brandon Parker one of two game balls from Jon Gruden as the Raiders pulled out a 31-26 win over the Chargers.

Other notable snap counts include WR Bryan Edwards seeing just one snap in his return from injured reserve. Veteran Nelson Agholor earned the right to remain the starter and he caught a long touchdown in the game.

Offense Number Spec Tms
Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct
Brandon Parker T 50 100% 5 17%
Gabe Jackson G 50 100% 5 17%
Denzelle Good G 50 100% 5 17%
Sam Young T 50 100% 0 0%
Derek Carr QB 50 100% 0 0%
Rodney Hudson C 50 100% 0 0%
Darren Waller TE 44 88% 0 0%
Nelson Agholor WR 42 84% 0 0%
Henry Ruggs III WR 39 78% 0 0%
Hunter Renfrow WR 29 58% 3 10%
Josh Jacobs RB 28 56% 0 0%
Jason Witten TE 21 42% 0 0%
Foster Moreau TE 13 26% 18 62%
Devontae Booker RB 13 26% 9 31%
Jalen Richard RB 9 18% 7 24%
Alec Ingold FB 6 12% 7 24%
Zay Jones WR 5 10% 0 0%
Bryan Edwards WR 1 2% 0 0%
Defense Spec Tms
Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct
Nevin Lawson CB 79 100% 12 41%
Johnathan Abram SS 79 100% 9 31%
Cory Littleton LB 78 99% 8 28%
Lamarcus Joyner CB 70 89% 0 0%
Maxx Crosby DE 69 87% 5 17%
Erik Harris FS 67 85% 20 69%
Nick Kwiatkoski LB 62 78% 12 41%
Maliek Collins DT 58 73% 5 17%
Clelin Ferrell DE 57 72% 0 0%
Isaiah Johnson CB 50 63% 8 28%
Johnathan Hankins DT 44 56% 5 17%
Carl Nassib DE 37 47% 5 17%
Trayvon Mullen CB 27 34% 1 3%
Nicholas Morrow LB 26 33% 16 55%
Kendal Vickers DT 21 27% 0 0%
Daniel Ross DT 18 23% 0 0%
Jeff Heath SS 11 14% 22 76%
Chris Smith DE 7 9% 0 0%
Amik Robertson CB 6 8% 2 7%
Kyle Wilber LB 1 1% 24 83%
Keisean Nixon CB 1 1% 21 72%
Raekwon McMillan LB 1 1% 17 59%
Special Teams
Player Pos Num Pct
Derek Carrier TE 24 83%
Daniel Carlson K 11 38%
Trent Sieg LS 9 31%
A.J. Cole P 9 31%
Patrick Omameh G 5 17%
Andre James C 5 17%
Jaryd Jones-Smith T 5 17%

