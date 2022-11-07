Raiders Week 9 snap counts vs Jaguars: Leading tackler LB Divine Deablo lost on 2nd play

1
Levi Damien
·3 min read

This Raiders defense has been struggling all season long. Losing their leading tackler didn’t help matters Sunday.

Linebacker Divine Deablo injured his forearm on the second play of the game and was carted off the field, not to return. The second-year linebacker leads the team by a wide margin with 74 combined tackles (38 solo). The next most is Maxx Crosby with 47 combined tackles (33 solo).

In Deablo’s absence, Blake Martinez saw his snap count jump up considerably. In fact, he led the linebacker corps in snaps.

Martinez just signed with the Raiders prior to week five and had seen 42 snaps in his first three games. He saw 63 snaps in this game alone.

Meanwhile the Raiders blew a 17-0 lead to lose 27-20.

To be clear there is no straight line that I am drawing between Deablo being lost or Martinez coming in and the Raiders blowing a big lead. The Raiders had blown two 17-point leads this season already *with* Deablo in the lineup. But certainly losing him didn’t help matters.

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Alex Bars

G

59

100%

4

15%

Dylan Parham

G

59

100%

4

15%

Kolton Miller

T

59

100%

4

15%

Andre James

C

59

100%

1

4%

Derek Carr

QB

59

100%

0

0%

Foster Moreau

TE

57

97%

4

15%

Davante Adams

WR

56

95%

0

0%

Mack Hollins

WR

50

85%

4

15%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

48

81%

3

11%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

44

75%

3

11%

Josh Jacobs

RB

41

69%

0

0%

Ameer Abdullah

RB

14

24%

14

52%

Thayer Munford

T

14

24%

4

15%

Jakob Johnson

FB

13

22%

9

33%

Keelan Cole

WR

9

15%

0

0%

Brandon Bolden

RB

4

7%

17

63%

Jesper Horsted

TE

3

5%

12

44%

Zamir White

RB

1

2%

5

19%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Duron Harmon

SS

69

100%

6

22%

Rock Ya-Sin

CB

69

100%

0

0%

Maxx Crosby

DE

67

97%

6

22%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

65

94%

0

0%

Blake Martinez

LB

63

91%

5

19%

Bilal Nichols

DT

54

78%

6

22%

Chandler Jones

DE

53

77%

0

0%

Denzel Perryman

LB

52

75%

0

0%

Anthony Averett

CB

50

72%

0

0%

Andrew Billings

DT

38

55%

6

22%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

34

49%

9

33%

Johnathan Abram

SS

32

46%

14

52%

Neil Farrell

DT

27

39%

6

22%

Matthew Butler

DT

21

30%

0

0%

Amik Robertson

CB

21

30%

0

0%

Sam Webb

CB

15

22%

8

30%

Nickell Robey-Coleman

CB

14

20%

0

0%

Luke Masterson

LB

11

16%

23

85%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

2

3%

17

63%

Divine Deablo

LB

2

3%

0

0%

Special Teams

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Darien Butler

LB

0

0%

23

85%

Matthias Farley

FS

0

0%

23

85%

Roderic Teamer

SS

0

0%

19

70%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

9

33%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

8

30%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

8

30%

DJ Turner

WR

0

0%

5

19%

Lester Cotton

G

0

0%

4

15%

John Simpson

G

0

0%

4

1

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

Recommended Stories