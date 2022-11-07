Raiders Week 9 snap counts vs Jaguars: Leading tackler LB Divine Deablo lost on 2nd play

This Raiders defense has been struggling all season long. Losing their leading tackler didn’t help matters Sunday.

Linebacker Divine Deablo injured his forearm on the second play of the game and was carted off the field, not to return. The second-year linebacker leads the team by a wide margin with 74 combined tackles (38 solo). The next most is Maxx Crosby with 47 combined tackles (33 solo).

In Deablo’s absence, Blake Martinez saw his snap count jump up considerably. In fact, he led the linebacker corps in snaps.

Martinez just signed with the Raiders prior to week five and had seen 42 snaps in his first three games. He saw 63 snaps in this game alone.

Meanwhile the Raiders blew a 17-0 lead to lose 27-20.

To be clear there is no straight line that I am drawing between Deablo being lost or Martinez coming in and the Raiders blowing a big lead. The Raiders had blown two 17-point leads this season already *with* Deablo in the lineup. But certainly losing him didn’t help matters.

Offense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Alex Bars G 59 100% 4 15% Dylan Parham G 59 100% 4 15% Kolton Miller T 59 100% 4 15% Andre James C 59 100% 1 4% Derek Carr QB 59 100% 0 0% Foster Moreau TE 57 97% 4 15% Davante Adams WR 56 95% 0 0% Mack Hollins WR 50 85% 4 15% Jermaine Eluemunor G 48 81% 3 11% Hunter Renfrow WR 44 75% 3 11% Josh Jacobs RB 41 69% 0 0% Ameer Abdullah RB 14 24% 14 52% Thayer Munford T 14 24% 4 15% Jakob Johnson FB 13 22% 9 33% Keelan Cole WR 9 15% 0 0% Brandon Bolden RB 4 7% 17 63% Jesper Horsted TE 3 5% 12 44% Zamir White RB 1 2% 5 19% Defense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Duron Harmon SS 69 100% 6 22% Rock Ya-Sin CB 69 100% 0 0% Maxx Crosby DE 67 97% 6 22% Trevon Moehrig FS 65 94% 0 0% Blake Martinez LB 63 91% 5 19% Bilal Nichols DT 54 78% 6 22% Chandler Jones DE 53 77% 0 0% Denzel Perryman LB 52 75% 0 0% Anthony Averett CB 50 72% 0 0% Andrew Billings DT 38 55% 6 22% Clelin Ferrell DE 34 49% 9 33% Johnathan Abram SS 32 46% 14 52% Neil Farrell DT 27 39% 6 22% Matthew Butler DT 21 30% 0 0% Amik Robertson CB 21 30% 0 0% Sam Webb CB 15 22% 8 30% Nickell Robey-Coleman CB 14 20% 0 0% Luke Masterson LB 11 16% 23 85% Malcolm Koonce DE 2 3% 17 63% Divine Deablo LB 2 3% 0 0% Special Teams Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Darien Butler LB 0 0% 23 85% Matthias Farley FS 0 0% 23 85% Roderic Teamer SS 0 0% 19 70% Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 9 33% AJ Cole III P 0 0% 8 30% Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 8 30% DJ Turner WR 0 0% 5 19% Lester Cotton G 0 0% 4 15% John Simpson G 0 0% 4 1

