Raiders Week 9 snap counts vs Jaguars: Leading tackler LB Divine Deablo lost on 2nd play
This Raiders defense has been struggling all season long. Losing their leading tackler didn’t help matters Sunday.
Linebacker Divine Deablo injured his forearm on the second play of the game and was carted off the field, not to return. The second-year linebacker leads the team by a wide margin with 74 combined tackles (38 solo). The next most is Maxx Crosby with 47 combined tackles (33 solo).
In Deablo’s absence, Blake Martinez saw his snap count jump up considerably. In fact, he led the linebacker corps in snaps.
Martinez just signed with the Raiders prior to week five and had seen 42 snaps in his first three games. He saw 63 snaps in this game alone.
Meanwhile the Raiders blew a 17-0 lead to lose 27-20.
To be clear there is no straight line that I am drawing between Deablo being lost or Martinez coming in and the Raiders blowing a big lead. The Raiders had blown two 17-point leads this season already *with* Deablo in the lineup. But certainly losing him didn’t help matters.
Offense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Alex Bars
G
59
100%
4
15%
Dylan Parham
G
59
100%
4
15%
Kolton Miller
T
59
100%
4
15%
Andre James
C
59
100%
1
4%
Derek Carr
QB
59
100%
0
0%
Foster Moreau
TE
57
97%
4
15%
Davante Adams
WR
56
95%
0
0%
Mack Hollins
WR
50
85%
4
15%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
48
81%
3
11%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
44
75%
3
11%
Josh Jacobs
RB
41
69%
0
0%
Ameer Abdullah
RB
14
24%
14
52%
Thayer Munford
T
14
24%
4
15%
Jakob Johnson
FB
13
22%
9
33%
Keelan Cole
WR
9
15%
0
0%
Brandon Bolden
RB
4
7%
17
63%
Jesper Horsted
TE
3
5%
12
44%
Zamir White
RB
1
2%
5
19%
Defense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Duron Harmon
SS
69
100%
6
22%
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
69
100%
0
0%
Maxx Crosby
DE
67
97%
6
22%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
65
94%
0
0%
Blake Martinez
LB
63
91%
5
19%
Bilal Nichols
DT
54
78%
6
22%
Chandler Jones
DE
53
77%
0
0%
Denzel Perryman
LB
52
75%
0
0%
Anthony Averett
CB
50
72%
0
0%
Andrew Billings
DT
38
55%
6
22%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
34
49%
9
33%
Johnathan Abram
SS
32
46%
14
52%
Neil Farrell
DT
27
39%
6
22%
Matthew Butler
DT
21
30%
0
0%
Amik Robertson
CB
21
30%
0
0%
Sam Webb
CB
15
22%
8
30%
Nickell Robey-Coleman
CB
14
20%
0
0%
Luke Masterson
LB
11
16%
23
85%
Malcolm Koonce
DE
2
3%
17
63%
Divine Deablo
LB
2
3%
0
0%
Special Teams
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Darien Butler
LB
0
0%
23
85%
Matthias Farley
FS
0
0%
23
85%
Roderic Teamer
SS
0
0%
19
70%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
9
33%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
8
30%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
8
30%
DJ Turner
WR
0
0%
5
19%
Lester Cotton
G
0
0%
4
15%
John Simpson
G
0
0%
4
1