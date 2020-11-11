Raiders Week 9 Ballers & Busters vs Chargers

The Raiders may be 5-3, but they sure don’t make it easy. A missed field goal by the Chargers kept the game scoreless in the early going. And the Raiders responded with a touchdown drive to go up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

That lead didn’t last as the Chargers drove right back to tie it up. The two teams each scored again in the second quarter and it looked like they would go into the half tied up 14-14. But a strip-sack on Derek Carr in the waning seconds allowed the Chargers to kick a field goal and go up 17-14.

Come the third quarter, the Raiders’ offense opened up, seemingly looking to right the mistake at the end of the second quarter. Two touchdown drives made it a 28-17 Raiders lead. But the Chargers weren’t going away.

They made it a one-score game with a field goal at the end of the third quarter, then followed that up with a touchdown drive. A failed two-point conversion kept it a Raiders’ lead.

A two-point lead is nothing to feel great about, especially with the way the Chargers were moving the ball on them. The Raiders needed to add to that lead. Then they went three-and-out and had to punt.

The punt was muffed and the Raiders recovered. They were able to get a field goal out of it to make it a 5-point lead. That meant the Chargers couldn’t just drive for a field goal to win it. They would need a touchdown. And they nearly got it, driving to the Las Vegas 4-yard-line. That’s where we pick up the Ballers.

Top Baller: CB Isaiah Johnson

Nov 8, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) in the end zone on the game's final play at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 31-26. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a spike, the Chargers lined up in second and goal from the four-yard-line with six seconds remaining. Justin Herbert looked out right and saw his top red zone target covered by Isaiah Johnson, who was only in the game because of the injury to starting CB Trayvon Mullen. It was clear he saw a mismatch he could exploit. Herbert threw for Williams along the right side of the end zone, up high where his 6-4 receiver could get it. Johnson didn't even turn to find the ball. He stayed tight on Williams, leaping with him to try and disrupt to catch. He didn't do it. Williams made the catch. But Johnson played it all the way to the ground, and when Williams landed on his back, with Johnson blanketing him, the ball popped out incomplete. Johnson thought that was it. The game was over. But there was one second left on the clock, so the Chargers would get another shot. And they would test Johnson again. This time it was with 6'8 tight end Donald Parham Jr. Same play. Same coverage by Johnson...same result. Parham couldn't hang on and it fell incomplete. If either Williams or Parham makes that catch, the Chargers win. Johnson made sure they couldn't. Raiders win. Those two plays were enough for Johnson's debut to be a massive success. But he was playing well most of the game. The first time Herbert tested Johnson was late in the second quarter and the result was Jalen Guyton being flagged for offensive pass interference. He gave up just two catches for 31 yards.

Ballers: RG Gabe Jackson, C Rodney Hudson, RB Josh Jacobs, RB Devontae Booker

Nov 8, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins (23) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

These four just can't be separated. So many times in this game either Jacobs or Booker were picking up a nice gain and Jackson and/or Hudson were out in front clearing a path. The first touchdown of the game saw Devontae Booker run out right 23 yards untouched. That was possible because before any defenders saw Booker, they saw Jackson and Hudson barreling into the secondary. Booker said after the game that that would've been a touchdown in flag football. Early in the second quarter, it happened again, this time out left with Booker going for 15 yards while Hudson took out several defenders. Jacobs broke out right for a touchdown as well in the second quarter, with the help of a block from Alec Ingold, though Jacobs didn't exactly 'cruise' into the end zone like Booker. He raced for the pylon and dove around two defenders to get the score from 14 yards out. With the Raiders getting the ball to start the third quarter, Jacobs ran for ten yards on the first play behind Jackson and Hudson. The Raiders would score their third TD on that drive. Booker took the rock early in the fourth quarter with runs of seven, six, nine, and six yards. Hudson opened things up on the first one with Jackson as the primary blocker on the other three. Jacobs and Booker combined for 133 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. Hopefully, they bought Hudson and Jackson dinner for this one.

Ballers: DE Clelin Ferrell, DE Maxx Crosby





Nov 8, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ferrell still doesn't have a sack on the season. But he did plenty in this game even without notching a sack. Starting with the Chargers' first possession, when he had a QB hit on Herbert to force an incompletion. They would punt two plays later. It was Ferrell who would make the stop for a loss on an end-around on third and one to end the Chargers' next drive as well. They would miss the 48-yard field goal attempt and the game remained scoreless. Ferrell would get two more pressures another QB hit on the next two Chargers' drives. The drive after that would begin with Crosby making the sack on Herbert. It was Crosby's fifth sack of the season, which leads the team by a wide margin. Crosby would add two run stops in the third quarter. The Chargers still managed to score, but Crosby laid a hit on Herbert on the touchdown play that would usher in Tyrod Taylor for the 2-point conversion attempt. Taylor would be stopped short of the goal line and the Raiders retained a 28-16 lead. The Chargers' final drive was made more difficult when Crosby and Ferrell both got pressure from each side to crush Herbert just after he was able to release the ball. Ferrell was held and still got there and the penalty backed the Chargers up. The Chargers were ultimately able to get the first down, but had to go for it on fourth and one and a lot of clock time was eaten up in the process. Ferrell finished with four QB hits and three combined tackles, one for a loss. Crosby had the one sack, two QB hits, and six combined tackles, one for a loss.

Baller: QB Derek Carr





Nov 8, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A rough first half gave way to a game-changing third quarter for Derek Carr. Carr had just 44 yards passing in the first half and in the final seconds was stripped of the ball on a sack that resulted in a go-ahead field goal for the Chargers. Things turned around quickly in the third quarter. With the Raiders getting the ball first, they moved to the LA 45-yard-line where they were in third and ten. Nelson Agholor got a step deep and Carr threw a perfect strike to him for the 45-yard touchdown. The next drive, again on third down, Carr rolled right trying to find an open receiver. He saw Hunter Renfrow deep and motioned for his slot receiver to go deep. Renfrow did and Carr launched a dime 53 yards downfield to put the Raiders at the 16. Two plays later, Carr saw an opening and scrambled for 12 yards, diving for the final few yards to ensure he got past the sticks. Then on second and goal from the two, Carr thew a laser for Darren Waller in the back of the end zone to give the Raiders a 28-17 lead. Carr had just 15 yards passing in the fourth quarter, but it proved to be enough, putting the Raiders over the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season. They've won each of those games.

Baller: LT Brandon Parker





Nov 1, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) lines up with tight end Lee Smith (86) and offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

I gotta say, I didn't expect this one. Making his first start at left tackle due to the injury to Kolton Miller, Parker played quite well. And I don't mean 'all things considered' because that is only enough to earn him an Honorable Mention. I mean, he was a Baller. Parker gave up no sacks in the game and had a couple of run blocks as well. He gave up just one hit on Carr that resulted in an incompletion. That's a stellar outing for a left tackle. Lucky for him, he didn't have to face Joey Bosa, who was out with a concussion. But I'm not going to count that against Parker.

Honorable Mentions





Nov 8, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (26) on a 45-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 31-26. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Renfrow -- Had the huge 53-yard catch, showing he is more than just an underneath slot receiver. He also had a 13-yard return and laid the key block on a 10-yard end around by Henry Ruggs III. Nick Kwiatkoski -- Led the team with 13 tackles including the big stop on Tyrod Taylor to keep the Chargers from scoring on their 2-point conversion attempt. Nelson Agholor -- Once again was the deep threat the Raiders needed, catching a 45-yard touchdown. Added a 10-yard catch that helped set up the Raiders' final score on a short field goal. Darren Waller -- Led the team with five catches including a 2-yard touchdown on a pass from Carr that had a flame trail on it. His hands are truly something to behold.

Top Buster: DC Paul Guenther





Sep 10, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Rams defeated the Raiders 33-13. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Raider Nation is celebrating a win in LA, but lest we forget just how close the Raiders were to losing that game and honestly how lucky they were to come leave SoFi stadium as the winners. The Chargers have two of the best receivers in the league, so no one expects defenses to stop them entirely. What you don't expect is to see them running wide open as often as they were in this game. Even with a missed field goal to begin the game, the Chargers still took a 17-14 lead into the half. The biggest play on the first scoring drive was a 17-yard catch by Keenan Allen in which he had no one covering him because Lamarcus Joyner was sent on the blitz (and didn't come within five yards of Herbert). The next score was Allen wide open deep. And the third TD drive saw two plays in which the running back wide open in the flat, the first for 12 yards, the second was the touchdown catch. It was sheer luck that Herbert was hurt for a moment so he had to leave the field for a play. That meant Tyrod Taylor had to attempt the 2-point conversion. And he still managed to scramble for way too long, escaping Raiders rushers to nearly make it to the end zone. It took an open-field tackle by Nick Kwiatkoski to stop it. Then the muffed punt which set the Raiders up for a field goal. Even after all that, the Chargers still drove down the field to have two shots at the end zone. Along the way, they had a keystone cops routine on third and six, allowing Herbert to escape the pocket and scramble for five yards. Then they converted on fourth and one. The final bit of luck was Mike Williams getting hurt, making him unavailable for their second touchdown pass attempt. This team having to score over 30 points to get a win all the time has got to be tiresome. The only time they did it this season was in Cleveland where they had a huge assist from Mother Nature.

Buster: LB Cory Littleton





Nov 8, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) is defended by Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 31-26. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The first play of the game saw Justin Herbert run for 11 yards. Cory Littleton had the edge on that play, but he bit inside on the read option and Herbert kept it to take the outside. It was a preview of the day it would seem. Early in the second quarter, the Chargers would drive for their first touchdown. It came on a pitch on fourth and one from the five-yard line. Littleton was out of position on the play making for an easy scoot into the end zone. Late in the second quarter, the Chargers drove for another touchdown. They converted two third downs along the way. On third and seven, Littleton gave up a 10-yard catch. Then on third and 16, Littleton gave up a 16-yard catch. Their final touchdown drive came early in the fourth quarter. Littleton gave up a 10-yard catch and on third and goal from the nine-yard-line, he was flagged for pass interference. They scored on the next play. The final drive that nearly won it for the Chargers, Littleton gave up a catch and missed the tackle for an 11-yard gain.

Buster: RT Sam Young





Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Sam Young (70) blocks for quarterback Derek Carr (4) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of people were up in arms in the final seconds of the first half when Derek Carr was strip sacked. It gave the Chargers a gift field goal just prior to the half. Upon further review, the call was a good one. Darren Waller broke open up the left sideline, with nothing in front of him but field turf. Carr's eyes got really big when he saw his tight end getting that open, but just as he was loading up to throw it, Melvin Ingram swiped the ball out of his hand. The pressure was coming from the right side, as Ingram drove Sam Young back to collapse the pocket and spoil the whole plan. What could have been a touchdown and a 21-14 lead for the Raiders at the half, became a turnover and a 17-14 Chargers lead. That was actually the second time in the game Young gave up pressure on Carr in the game. The first time was also on a pass for Waller, and the pressure caused the pass to sail high. That was the first play of the game for the Raiders' offense to begin a three-and-out to start the game.

Buster: SS Johnathan Abram





Nov 8, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 31-26. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Things were going well for Abram early on. Then late in the first half, with the Chargers at their 27-yard-line, Abram had deep right responsibilities. Keenan Allen came up the left seam and Justin Herbert looked at him and gave a little pump fake. Abram bit on it and Allen broke right toward the corner. Abram couldn't recover and Allen made the catch without anyone within ten yards of him. He easily scored to tie the game at 14-14. Late in the third, Abram gave up a 50-yard catch that put the Chargers at the 11-yard line. They got a field goal out of it to make it a one score game at 28-20. To Abram's credit, he did have a pass breakup in the end zone to help keep the big catch from yielding a touchdown. The next Chargers drive would lead to a touchdown. On that drive, Abram gave up a five-yard run and missed a tackle on a six-yard run. The final drive, the Chargers had driven to the 20-yard-line with 25 seconds left in need of a touchdown. Abram would get beaten for a 16-yard catch by Mike Williams, turning that into a first and goal with two tries at the end zone. That's when Isaiah Johnson put on his cape and saved the day.