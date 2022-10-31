Raiders Week 8 snap counts: QB Derek Carr plays zero snaps in Saints territory

How inept was the Raiders offense Sunday in New Orleans? Well, that’s hard to describe in mere adjectives. It’s best encapsulated in a single statistic. Which I leave to AP stat guru Josh Dubow.

Quarterbacks in past 16 seasons to play the first 56 minutes and not cross midfield:

Derek Carr for #Raiders vs Saints yesterday

Sam Bradford for Cardinals vs Rams 9/16/18 https://t.co/r5sExXMphn — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 31, 2022

That’s right, Derek Carr played all but the final possession on offense and not one of his drives moved inside New Orleans territory. Therefore every snap he took was on the Raiders side of the field — well out of scoring range.

As Dubow notes, that’s a feat only accomplished by one other QB in the past 16 years.

The stat would be for the entire offense if not for the fact that when Jarrett Stidham came in for Carr on that final garbage time possession, the Raiders drove as far as the New Orleans six-yard line.

Not that Stidham deserves any great credit for that. The Saints were up 24-0 and pretty much just letting the Raiders run down the clock. They still didn’t score on the drive and the shutout was complete.

Offense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Foster Moreau TE 58 100% 1 5% Andre James C 58 100% 0 0% Alex Bars G 58 100% 0 0% Kolton Miller T 58 100% 0 0% Dylan Parham G 58 100% 0 0% Mack Hollins WR 53 91% 0 0% Hunter Renfrow WR 46 79% 1 5% Derek Carr QB 44 76% 0 0% Davante Adams WR 42 72% 0 0% Josh Jacobs RB 32 55% 0 0% Jermaine Eluemunor G 32 55% 0 0% Thayer Munford T 27 47% 0 0% Ameer Abdullah RB 20 34% 13 68% Keelan Cole WR 18 31% 0 0% Jarrett Stidham QB 14 24% 0 0% Jakob Johnson FB 7 12% 11 58% DJ Turner WR 5 9% 6 32% Zamir White RB 5 9% 1 5% Jesper Horsted TE 2 3% 12 63% Brandon Bolden RB 1 2% 14 74% Defense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Divine Deablo LB 64 100% 5 26% Trevon Moehrig FS 64 100% 0 0% Rock Ya-Sin CB 64 100% 0 0% Anthony Averett CB 64 100% 0 0% Maxx Crosby DE 59 92% 6 32% Duron Harmon SS 53 83% 5 26% Bilal Nichols DT 50 78% 5 26% Denzel Perryman LB 44 69% 0 0% Andrew Billings DT 42 66% 5 26% Chandler Jones DE 40 62% 0 0% Clelin Ferrell DE 34 53% 6 32% Neil Farrell DT 31 48% 0 0% Amik Robertson CB 28 44% 0 0% Johnathan Abram SS 22 34% 6 32% Blake Martinez LB 20 31% 5 26% Kendal Vickers DT 19 30% 6 32% Malcolm Koonce DE 6 9% 14 74% Special Teams Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Matthias Farley FS 0 0% 19 100% Luke Masterson LB 0 0% 19 100% Roderic Teamer SS 0 0% 19 100% Darien Butler LB 0 0% 12 63% AJ Cole III P 0 0% 6 32% Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 6 32% Sam Webb CB 0 0% 3 16% Nickell Robey-Coleman CB 0 0% 2 11% Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 1 5%

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire