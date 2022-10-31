Raiders Week 8 snap counts: QB Derek Carr plays zero snaps in Saints territory

Levi Damien
·3 min read

How inept was the Raiders offense Sunday in New Orleans? Well, that’s hard to describe in mere adjectives. It’s best encapsulated in a single statistic. Which I leave to AP stat guru Josh Dubow.

That’s right, Derek Carr played all but the final possession on offense and not one of his drives moved inside New Orleans territory. Therefore every snap he took was on the Raiders side of the field — well out of scoring range.

As Dubow notes, that’s a feat only accomplished by one other QB in the past 16 years.

The stat would be for the entire offense if not for the fact that when Jarrett Stidham came in for Carr on that final garbage time possession, the Raiders drove as far as the New Orleans six-yard line.

Not that Stidham deserves any great credit for that. The Saints were up 24-0 and pretty much just letting the Raiders run down the clock. They still didn’t score on the drive and the shutout was complete.

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Foster Moreau

TE

58

100%

1

5%

Andre James

C

58

100%

0

0%

Alex Bars

G

58

100%

0

0%

Kolton Miller

T

58

100%

0

0%

Dylan Parham

G

58

100%

0

0%

Mack Hollins

WR

53

91%

0

0%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

46

79%

1

5%

Derek Carr

QB

44

76%

0

0%

Davante Adams

WR

42

72%

0

0%

Josh Jacobs

RB

32

55%

0

0%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

32

55%

0

0%

Thayer Munford

T

27

47%

0

0%

Ameer Abdullah

RB

20

34%

13

68%

Keelan Cole

WR

18

31%

0

0%

Jarrett Stidham

QB

14

24%

0

0%

Jakob Johnson

FB

7

12%

11

58%

DJ Turner

WR

5

9%

6

32%

Zamir White

RB

5

9%

1

5%

Jesper Horsted

TE

2

3%

12

63%

Brandon Bolden

RB

1

2%

14

74%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Divine Deablo

LB

64

100%

5

26%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

64

100%

0

0%

Rock Ya-Sin

CB

64

100%

0

0%

Anthony Averett

CB

64

100%

0

0%

Maxx Crosby

DE

59

92%

6

32%

Duron Harmon

SS

53

83%

5

26%

Bilal Nichols

DT

50

78%

5

26%

Denzel Perryman

LB

44

69%

0

0%

Andrew Billings

DT

42

66%

5

26%

Chandler Jones

DE

40

62%

0

0%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

34

53%

6

32%

Neil Farrell

DT

31

48%

0

0%

Amik Robertson

CB

28

44%

0

0%

Johnathan Abram

SS

22

34%

6

32%

Blake Martinez

LB

20

31%

5

26%

Kendal Vickers

DT

19

30%

6

32%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

6

9%

14

74%

Special Teams

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Matthias Farley

FS

0

0%

19

100%

Luke Masterson

LB

0

0%

19

100%

Roderic Teamer

SS

0

0%

19

100%

Darien Butler

LB

0

0%

12

63%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

6

32%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

6

32%

Sam Webb

CB

0

0%

3

16%

Nickell Robey-Coleman

CB

0

0%

2

11%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

1

5%

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

