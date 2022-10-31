Raiders Week 8 snap counts: QB Derek Carr plays zero snaps in Saints territory
How inept was the Raiders offense Sunday in New Orleans? Well, that’s hard to describe in mere adjectives. It’s best encapsulated in a single statistic. Which I leave to AP stat guru Josh Dubow.
Quarterbacks in past 16 seasons to play the first 56 minutes and not cross midfield:
Derek Carr for #Raiders vs Saints yesterday
Sam Bradford for Cardinals vs Rams 9/16/18 https://t.co/r5sExXMphn
— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 31, 2022
That’s right, Derek Carr played all but the final possession on offense and not one of his drives moved inside New Orleans territory. Therefore every snap he took was on the Raiders side of the field — well out of scoring range.
As Dubow notes, that’s a feat only accomplished by one other QB in the past 16 years.
The stat would be for the entire offense if not for the fact that when Jarrett Stidham came in for Carr on that final garbage time possession, the Raiders drove as far as the New Orleans six-yard line.
Not that Stidham deserves any great credit for that. The Saints were up 24-0 and pretty much just letting the Raiders run down the clock. They still didn’t score on the drive and the shutout was complete.
Offense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Foster Moreau
TE
58
100%
1
5%
Andre James
C
58
100%
0
0%
Alex Bars
G
58
100%
0
0%
Kolton Miller
T
58
100%
0
0%
Dylan Parham
G
58
100%
0
0%
Mack Hollins
WR
53
91%
0
0%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
46
79%
1
5%
Derek Carr
QB
44
76%
0
0%
Davante Adams
WR
42
72%
0
0%
Josh Jacobs
RB
32
55%
0
0%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
32
55%
0
0%
Thayer Munford
T
27
47%
0
0%
Ameer Abdullah
RB
20
34%
13
68%
Keelan Cole
WR
18
31%
0
0%
Jarrett Stidham
QB
14
24%
0
0%
Jakob Johnson
FB
7
12%
11
58%
DJ Turner
WR
5
9%
6
32%
Zamir White
RB
5
9%
1
5%
Jesper Horsted
TE
2
3%
12
63%
Brandon Bolden
RB
1
2%
14
74%
Defense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Divine Deablo
LB
64
100%
5
26%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
64
100%
0
0%
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
64
100%
0
0%
Anthony Averett
CB
64
100%
0
0%
Maxx Crosby
DE
59
92%
6
32%
Duron Harmon
SS
53
83%
5
26%
Bilal Nichols
DT
50
78%
5
26%
Denzel Perryman
LB
44
69%
0
0%
Andrew Billings
DT
42
66%
5
26%
Chandler Jones
DE
40
62%
0
0%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
34
53%
6
32%
Neil Farrell
DT
31
48%
0
0%
Amik Robertson
CB
28
44%
0
0%
Johnathan Abram
SS
22
34%
6
32%
Blake Martinez
LB
20
31%
5
26%
Kendal Vickers
DT
19
30%
6
32%
Malcolm Koonce
DE
6
9%
14
74%
Special Teams
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Matthias Farley
FS
0
0%
19
100%
Luke Masterson
LB
0
0%
19
100%
Roderic Teamer
SS
0
0%
19
100%
Darien Butler
LB
0
0%
12
63%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
6
32%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
6
32%
Sam Webb
CB
0
0%
3
16%
Nickell Robey-Coleman
CB
0
0%
2
11%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
1
5%