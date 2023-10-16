Advertisement

Raiders Week 6 snap counts vs Patriots: Hunter Renfrow sees season-low snaps, no targets

Early this season when Hunter Renfrow was seeing only a few snaps and not getting targeted much, it seemed like maybe he would eventually get more as he and Jimmy Garoppolo got used to each other. Or maybe the Josh McDaniels would suddenly realize he had a Pro Bowl slot receiver that he wasn’t utilizing.

That hasn’t happened.

In fact, Renfrow’s snaps have gone the other direction of late, leading to a season-low in snaps Sunday against McDaniels’s former team. You know, the one that had Pro Bowl slot receivers Wes Welker and Julian Edelman.

Renfrow’s snaps over the past five weeks have gone successively gone down. Beginning in Week 2 his snaps looked like this: 26 (65%), 37 (51%), 33 (45%). 19 (30%), and 7 (10%). And this week he was not targeted for the first time since the season opener.

Since Josh McDaniels is probably not going anywhere anytime soon, it’s probably time to trade Renfrow so he doesn’t just continue wasting away in McDaniels’s offense.

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Dylan Parham

G

70

100%

6

24%

Kolton Miller

T

70

100%

6

24%

Andre James

C

70

100%

0

0%

Greg Van Roten

G

69

99%

6

24%

Davante Adams

WR

64

91%

2

8%

Jakobi Meyers

WR

64

91%

2

8%

Michael Mayer

TE

57

81%

6

24%

Josh Jacobs

RB

57

81%

0

0%

Jermaine Eluemunor

T

45

64%

0

0%

Thayer Munford

T

44

63%

6

24%

Jimmy Garoppolo

QB

43

61%

0

0%

Brian Hoyer

QB

27

39%

0

0%

Austin Hooper

TE

24

34%

0

0%

Tre Tucker

WR

22

31%

7

28%

Jakob Johnson

FB

17

24%

10

40%

Ameer Abdullah

RB

9

13%

16

64%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

7

10%

2

8%

DeAndre Carter

WR

6

9%

8

32%

Zamir White

RB

4

6%

11

44%

Jordan Meredith

G

1

1%

6

24%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Robert Spillane

LB

60

100%

5

20%

Maxx Crosby

DE

60

100%

0

0%

Marcus Peters

CB

60

100%

0

0%

Tre’von Moehrig

FS

60

100%

0

0%

Marcus Epps

SS

60

100%

0

0%

Divine Deablo

LB

55

92%

4

16%

Tyler Hall

CB

46

77%

10

40%

Amik Robertson

CB

39

65%

3

12%

Bilal Nichols

DT

35

58%

3

12%

Jakorian Bennett

CB

29

48%

0

0%

Adam Butler

DT

28

47%

6

24%

John Jenkins

DT

28

47%

3

12%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

23

38%

14

56%

Tyree Wilson

DE

22

37%

3

12%

Jerry Tillery

DT

21

35%

3

12%

Isaac Rochell

DE

16

27%

3

12%

Byron Young

DT

13

22%

3

12%

Luke Masterson

LB

5

8%

19

76%

Special Teams

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Isaiah Pola-Mao

FS

0

0%

19

76%

Brandon Bolden

RB

0

0%

19

76%

Jesper Horsted

TE

0

0%

14

56%

Kana’i Mauga

LB

0

0%

12

48%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

12

48%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

8

32%

Jacob Bobenmoyer

LS

0

0%

8

32%

Netane Muti

G

0

0%

6

24%

Roderic Teamer

SS

0

0%

4

16%

David Long

CB

0

0%

0

0%

