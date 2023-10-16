Raiders Week 6 snap counts vs Patriots: Hunter Renfrow sees season-low snaps, no targets

Early this season when Hunter Renfrow was seeing only a few snaps and not getting targeted much, it seemed like maybe he would eventually get more as he and Jimmy Garoppolo got used to each other. Or maybe the Josh McDaniels would suddenly realize he had a Pro Bowl slot receiver that he wasn’t utilizing.

That hasn’t happened.

In fact, Renfrow’s snaps have gone the other direction of late, leading to a season-low in snaps Sunday against McDaniels’s former team. You know, the one that had Pro Bowl slot receivers Wes Welker and Julian Edelman.

Renfrow’s snaps over the past five weeks have gone successively gone down. Beginning in Week 2 his snaps looked like this: 26 (65%), 37 (51%), 33 (45%). 19 (30%), and 7 (10%). And this week he was not targeted for the first time since the season opener.

Since Josh McDaniels is probably not going anywhere anytime soon, it’s probably time to trade Renfrow so he doesn’t just continue wasting away in McDaniels’s offense.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire