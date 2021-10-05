Raiders Week 4 snap counts vs Chargers: Bryan Edwards leads WR in snaps, last in receiving

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With 4:48 left in the fourth quarter, on third and five, Bryan Edwards caught a pass for four yards. When he made the catch, one might have wondered ‘where’s Edwards been?’ The answer might surprise you — he was on the field. Like basically the whole time.

Edwards got the start and his 51 snaps led all Raiders wide receivers (89%). He had just one target in the first three-quarters of play. And that four-yard catch would be his only catch of the game, finished seventh on the team in receiving. Even Willie Snead (15 yards) and Zay Jones (five yards) outgained him despite playing just five and eight snaps respectively.

I am not placing the blame solely on Edwards. There are often plenty of extenuating circumstances that lead to this lack of production despite extensive playing time. Just last week he led the Raider in receiving yards (89) in a win over the Dolphins. Making his near-disappearance in this game all the more strange.

OFFENSE

Special Teams

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Alex Leatherwood

T

57

100%

3

11%

Kolton Miller

T

57

100%

3

11%

John Simpson

G

57

100%

3

11%

Andre James

C

57

100%

0

0%

Derek Carr

QB

57

100%

0

0%

Darren Waller

TE

53

93%

0

0%

Bryan Edwards

WR

51

89%

0

0%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

48

84%

3

11%

Henry Ruggs III

WR

46

81%

0

0%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

38

67%

6

22%

Josh Jacobs

RB

36

63%

0

0%

Kenyan Drake

RB

20

35%

4

15%

Foster Moreau

TE

17

30%

16

59%

Alec Ingold

FB

9

16%

16

59%

Jordan Simmons

G

9

16%

0

0%

Zay Jones

WR

8

14%

6

22%

Willie Snead

WR

5

9%

5

19%

Derek Carrier

TE

1

2%

7

26%

Peyton Barber

RB

1

2%

1

4%

DEFENSE

Special Teams

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Johnathan Abram

SS

75

100%

19

70%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

75

100%

8

30%

Cory Littleton

LB

73

97%

15

56%

Nate Hobbs

CB

62

83%

8

30%

Denzel Perryman

LB

60

80%

0

0%

Maxx Crosby

DE

56

75%

8

30%

Yannick Ngakoue

DE

55

73%

3

11%

Casey Hayward

CB

54

72%

6

22%

Johnathan Hankins

NT

51

68%

8

30%

Amik Robertson

CB

49

65%

7

26%

Solomon Thomas

DT

37

49%

5

19%

Quinton Jefferson

DT

35

47%

8

30%

K.J. Wright

LB

26

35%

3

11%

Darius Philon

DT

26

35%

0

0%

Damon Arnette

CB

22

29%

4

15%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

20

27%

1

4%

Carl Nassib

DE

19

25%

13

48%

Nick Kwiatkoski

LB

13

17%

22

81%

Roderic Teamer

CB

10

13%

12

44%

Trayvon Mullen

CB

6

8%

0

0%

Dallin Leavitt

FS

1

1%

16

59%

SPECIAL TEAMS

Special Teams

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Divine Deablo

LB

0

0%

16

59%

Tyree Gillespie

SS

0

0%

13

48%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

8

30%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

8

30%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

6

22%

Brandon Parker

T

0

0%

3

11%

Nick Martin

C

0

0%

3

11%

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories