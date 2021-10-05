Raiders Week 4 snap counts vs Chargers: Bryan Edwards leads WR in snaps, last in receiving
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
With 4:48 left in the fourth quarter, on third and five, Bryan Edwards caught a pass for four yards. When he made the catch, one might have wondered ‘where’s Edwards been?’ The answer might surprise you — he was on the field. Like basically the whole time.
Edwards got the start and his 51 snaps led all Raiders wide receivers (89%). He had just one target in the first three-quarters of play. And that four-yard catch would be his only catch of the game, finished seventh on the team in receiving. Even Willie Snead (15 yards) and Zay Jones (five yards) outgained him despite playing just five and eight snaps respectively.
I am not placing the blame solely on Edwards. There are often plenty of extenuating circumstances that lead to this lack of production despite extensive playing time. Just last week he led the Raider in receiving yards (89) in a win over the Dolphins. Making his near-disappearance in this game all the more strange.
OFFENSE
Special Teams
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Alex Leatherwood
T
57
100%
3
11%
Kolton Miller
T
57
100%
3
11%
John Simpson
G
57
100%
3
11%
Andre James
C
57
100%
0
0%
Derek Carr
QB
57
100%
0
0%
Darren Waller
TE
53
93%
0
0%
Bryan Edwards
WR
51
89%
0
0%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
48
84%
3
11%
Henry Ruggs III
WR
46
81%
0
0%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
38
67%
6
22%
Josh Jacobs
RB
36
63%
0
0%
Kenyan Drake
RB
20
35%
4
15%
Foster Moreau
TE
17
30%
16
59%
Alec Ingold
FB
9
16%
16
59%
Jordan Simmons
G
9
16%
0
0%
Zay Jones
WR
8
14%
6
22%
Willie Snead
WR
5
9%
5
19%
Derek Carrier
TE
1
2%
7
26%
Peyton Barber
RB
1
2%
1
4%
DEFENSE
Special Teams
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Johnathan Abram
SS
75
100%
19
70%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
75
100%
8
30%
Cory Littleton
LB
73
97%
15
56%
Nate Hobbs
CB
62
83%
8
30%
Denzel Perryman
LB
60
80%
0
0%
Maxx Crosby
DE
56
75%
8
30%
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
55
73%
3
11%
Casey Hayward
CB
54
72%
6
22%
Johnathan Hankins
NT
51
68%
8
30%
Amik Robertson
CB
49
65%
7
26%
Solomon Thomas
DT
37
49%
5
19%
Quinton Jefferson
DT
35
47%
8
30%
K.J. Wright
LB
26
35%
3
11%
Darius Philon
DT
26
35%
0
0%
Damon Arnette
CB
22
29%
4
15%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
20
27%
1
4%
Carl Nassib
DE
19
25%
13
48%
Nick Kwiatkoski
LB
13
17%
22
81%
Roderic Teamer
CB
10
13%
12
44%
Trayvon Mullen
CB
6
8%
0
0%
Dallin Leavitt
FS
1
1%
16
59%
SPECIAL TEAMS
Special Teams
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Divine Deablo
LB
0
0%
16
59%
Tyree Gillespie
SS
0
0%
13
48%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
8
30%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
8
30%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
6
22%
Brandon Parker
T
0
0%
3
11%
Nick Martin
C
0
0%
3
11%
Like this article?
Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning
An error has occured
Please re-enter your email address.
Thanks for signing up!
You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.