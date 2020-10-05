Raiders Week 4 snap counts vs. Bills: DE Clelin Ferrell sees season-low snaps

Levi Damien

It was clear that the one player who would most decide whether this Raiders defensive line was successful was the play of 2019 number four overall pick Clelin Ferrell. So far, the unit has not performed especially well and the team continues to try and find the combination that works best.

Clelin Ferrell began the season against the Panthers playing 78% of the snaps on defense, with him playing inside and outside. The following week against the Saints he had zero combined tackles on 38 snaps. Week three in New England, Ferrell played ok, but Maurice Hurst and Maxx Crosby both had stellar games.

This week he had just 35 snaps (57%) which is the lowest of the season. Seemingly a result of his lack of production.

Through four games only three Raiders players have a sack to their name. And none of them are named Clelin Ferrell. Crosby has three sacks, and Hurst and Carl Nassib both shared a sack. Hurst and Nassib also share the team lead with four quarterback hits each.

Yes, it’s not all about sacks and pressures, but Hurst (13) and Nassib (10) also lead the defensive line in tackles.

Hurst saw a season-high in snaps against Buffalo, though that may have had more to do with Maliek Collins suffering a shoulder injury and seeing a season-low 25 snaps (41%).

Offense Spec Tms
Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct
Kolton Miller T 74 100% 5 19%
Gabe Jackson G 74 100% 5 19%
Denzelle Good G 74 100% 5 19%
Derek Carr QB 74 100% 0 0%
Rodney Hudson C 74 100% 0 0%
Darren Waller TE 70 95% 0 0%
Nelson Agholor WR 67 91% 0 0%
Sam Young T 66 89% 0 0%
Zay Jones WR 66 89% 0 0%
Hunter Renfrow WR 50 68% 3 12%
Josh Jacobs RB 50 68% 0 0%
Jason Witten TE 19 26% 5 19%
Jalen Richard RB 14 19% 6 23%
Foster Moreau TE 10 14% 7 27%
Alec Ingold FB 8 11% 15 58%
Brandon Parker T 8 11% 5 19%
Theo Riddick RB 7 9% 0 0%
Devontae Booker RB 6 8% 6 23%
Keelan Doss WR 3 4% 0 0%
Defense Spec Tms
Erik Harris FS 60 98% 15 58%
Trayvon Mullen CB 60 98% 9 35%
Cory Littleton LB 60 98% 8 31%
Nevin Lawson CB 57 93% 12 46%
Johnathan Abram SS 57 93% 6 23%
Nick Kwiatkoski LB 53 87% 7 27%
Lamarcus Joyner CB 49 80% 0 0%
Maxx Crosby DE 47 77% 7 27%
Johnathan Hankins DT 41 67% 5 19%
Clelin Ferrell DE 35 57% 4 15%
Maurice Hurst Jr. DT 35 57% 4 15%
Arden Key DE 26 43% 3 12%
Maliek Collins DT 25 41% 2 8%
Carl Nassib DE 19 31% 0 0%
Kendal Vickers DT 15 25% 1 4%
Nicholas Morrow LB 11 18% 7 27%
Amik Robertson CB 9 15% 5 19%
Keisean Nixon CB 5 8% 15 58%
Jeff Heath SS 3 5% 20 77%
Isaiah Johnson CB 2 3% 9 35%
Kyle Wilber LB 1 2% 21 81%
Raekwon McMillan LB 1 2% 11 42%
Special Tms
Derek Carrier TE 0 0% 20 77%
Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 11 42%
Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 6 23%
A.J. Cole P 0 0% 6 23%
John Simpson G 0 0% 5 19%
Andre James C 0 0% 5 19%

