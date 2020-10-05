Raiders Week 4 snap counts vs. Bills: DE Clelin Ferrell sees season-low snaps

It was clear that the one player who would most decide whether this Raiders defensive line was successful was the play of 2019 number four overall pick Clelin Ferrell. So far, the unit has not performed especially well and the team continues to try and find the combination that works best.

Clelin Ferrell began the season against the Panthers playing 78% of the snaps on defense, with him playing inside and outside. The following week against the Saints he had zero combined tackles on 38 snaps. Week three in New England, Ferrell played ok, but Maurice Hurst and Maxx Crosby both had stellar games.

This week he had just 35 snaps (57%) which is the lowest of the season. Seemingly a result of his lack of production.

Through four games only three Raiders players have a sack to their name. And none of them are named Clelin Ferrell. Crosby has three sacks, and Hurst and Carl Nassib both shared a sack. Hurst and Nassib also share the team lead with four quarterback hits each.

Yes, it’s not all about sacks and pressures, but Hurst (13) and Nassib (10) also lead the defensive line in tackles.

Hurst saw a season-high in snaps against Buffalo, though that may have had more to do with Maliek Collins suffering a shoulder injury and seeing a season-low 25 snaps (41%).

