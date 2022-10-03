Raiders Week 4 snap counts vs Broncos: CB Amik Robertson plays every snap, comes up big

It was a coming out party fro Amik Robertson. The third year cornerback was forced into starting duties due to to injuries to the Raiders outside starters Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett and Robertson would end up playing every snap.

After a rough start, Robertson started showing up. Then he really showed up big time when he had a Melvin Gordon fumble pop right into his hands and without hesitation, he weaved through defenders, breaking a couple tackles along the way to go 68 yards for the defensive touchdown.

Robertson’s solid tackling along with that return touchdown were pivotal in the Raiders pulling out a win Sunday.

Here are all the snap counts for the Raiders win over the Broncos.

