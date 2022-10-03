Raiders Week 4 snap counts vs Broncos: CB Amik Robertson plays every snap, comes up big
It was a coming out party fro Amik Robertson. The third year cornerback was forced into starting duties due to to injuries to the Raiders outside starters Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett and Robertson would end up playing every snap.
After a rough start, Robertson started showing up. Then he really showed up big time when he had a Melvin Gordon fumble pop right into his hands and without hesitation, he weaved through defenders, breaking a couple tackles along the way to go 68 yards for the defensive touchdown.
Robertson’s solid tackling along with that return touchdown were pivotal in the Raiders pulling out a win Sunday.
Here are all the snap counts for the Raiders win over the Broncos.
Offense
ST
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Alex Bars
G
75
100%
7
22%
G
75
100%
7
22%
T
75
100%
7
22%
C
75
100%
0
0%
Derek Carr
QB
75
100%
0
0%
WR
72
96%
9
28%
WR
71
95%
0
0%
RB
67
89%
0
0%
TE
60
80%
0
0%
WR
49
65%
5
16%
Thayer Munford
T
44
59%
7
22%
G
31
41%
7
22%
FB
26
35%
9
28%
T
17
23%
7
22%
RB
5
7%
20
62%
TE
3
4%
16
50%
RB
3
4%
0
0%
RB
1
1%
16
50%
WR
1
1%
3
9%
Defense
ST
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
LB
53
100%
8
25%
Amik Robertson
CB
53
100%
4
12%
CB
53
100%
0
0%
DE
51
96%
5
16%
SS
51
96%
4
12%
SS
51
96%
0
0%
DE
47
89%
0
0%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
44
83%
0
0%
DE
33
62%
0
0%
LB
30
57%
5
16%
DE
21
40%
15
47%
DT
19
36%
5
16%
Javelin Guidry
CB
18
34%
12
38%
NT
16
30%
4
12%
DT
16
30%
4
12%
DE
12
23%
17
53%
LB
11
21%
0
0%
CB
2
4%
25
78%
Matthew Butler
DT
2
4%
7
22%
Special Teams
ST
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
LB
0
0%
25
78%
Matthias Farley
FS
0
0%
25
78%
Darien Butler
LB
0
0%
21
66%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
14
44%
LS
0
0%
11
34%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
11
34%
Lester Cotton
G
0
0%
7
22%
Sam Webb
DB
0
0%
2
6