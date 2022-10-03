Raiders Week 4 snap counts vs Broncos: CB Amik Robertson plays every snap, comes up big

Levi Damien
·2 min read

It was a coming out party fro Amik Robertson. The third year cornerback was forced into starting duties due to to injuries to the Raiders outside starters Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett and Robertson would end up playing every snap.

After a rough start, Robertson started showing up. Then he really showed up big time when he had a Melvin Gordon fumble pop right into his hands and without hesitation, he weaved through defenders, breaking a couple tackles along the way to go 68 yards for the defensive touchdown.

Robertson’s solid tackling along with that return touchdown were pivotal in the Raiders pulling out a win Sunday.

Here are all the snap counts for the Raiders win over the Broncos.

Offense

ST

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Alex Bars

G

75

100%

7

22%

Dylan Parham

G

75

100%

7

22%

Kolton Miller

T

75

100%

7

22%

Andre James

C

75

100%

0

0%

Derek Carr

QB

75

100%

0

0%

Mack Hollins

WR

72

96%

9

28%

Davante Adams

WR

71

95%

0

0%

Josh Jacobs

RB

67

89%

0

0%

Darren Waller

TE

60

80%

0

0%

Keelan Cole

WR

49

65%

5

16%

Thayer Munford

T

44

59%

7

22%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

31

41%

7

22%

Jakob Johnson

FB

26

35%

9

28%

Justin Herron

T

17

23%

7

22%

Brandon Bolden

RB

5

7%

20

62%

Jesper Horsted

TE

3

4%

16

50%

Zamir White

RB

3

4%

0

0%

Ameer Abdullah

RB

1

1%

16

50%

Tyron Johnson

WR

1

1%

3

9%

Defense

ST

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Divine Deablo

LB

53

100%

8

25%

Amik Robertson

CB

53

100%

4

12%

Nate Hobbs

CB

53

100%

0

0%

Maxx Crosby

DE

51

96%

5

16%

Duron Harmon

SS

51

96%

4

12%

Johnathan Abram

SS

51

96%

0

0%

Chandler Jones

DE

47

89%

0

0%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

44

83%

0

0%

Bilal Nichols

DE

33

62%

0

0%

Jayon Brown

LB

30

57%

5

16%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

21

40%

15

47%

Kendal Vickers

DT

19

36%

5

16%

Javelin Guidry

CB

18

34%

12

38%

Johnathan Hankins

NT

16

30%

4

12%

Andrew Billings

DT

16

30%

4

12%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

12

23%

17

53%

Denzel Perryman

LB

11

21%

0

0%

Roderic Teamer

CB

2

4%

25

78%

Matthew Butler

DT

2

4%

7

22%

Special Teams

ST

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Luke Masterson

LB

0

0%

25

78%

Matthias Farley

FS

0

0%

25

78%

Darien Butler

LB

0

0%

21

66%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

14

44%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

11

34%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

11

34%

Lester Cotton

G

0

0%

7

22%

Sam Webb

DB

0

0%

2

6

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire