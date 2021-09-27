Raiders Week 3 snap counts vs Dolphins: Johnathan Abram stands alone

Levi Damien
·3 min read
And then there was one. In week one the Raiders had three defenders who played every snap — S Johnathan Abram, CB Trayvon Mullen, and CB Tre’von Moehrig. After week two, that list dwindled to Abram and Moehrig with Mullen missing 13 snaps. Today that list has just one name on it — Johnathan Abram.

Moehrig and Mullen were both injured on the same play in the game, were slow to get up, and ultimately walked off under their own power. Moehrig hurt his ankle and Mullen his shoulder. Moehrig missed six snaps and Mullen missed 11 snaps. Casey Hayward has missed at least one snap in each game and a total of 15 snaps.

Abram is a perfect 207 for 207 on defense and has added 53 snaps on special teams. Sunday he led the team, playing nearly 100 snaps in total (99) and his combined 260 snaps this season also leads the team.

The third-year former first round pick has not missed a snap through three games. He is currently second on the team with 25 combined tackles (14 solo). Only LB Denzel Perryman has more (36). The next closest DB to Abram’s tackle numbers in Trayvon Mullen with 16.

Several players on offense have not missed a snap including QB Derek Carr, QB John Simpson, and C Andre James. Though at this point Andre Jame has literally *missed* a few snaps, including one Sunday against the Dolphins that was too high for Carr to handle, resulting in a fumble.

OFFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

John Simpson

G

83

100%

6

18%

Alex Leatherwood

T

83

100%

6

18%

Kolton Miller

T

83

100%

6

18%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

83

100%

6

18%

Andre James

C

83

100%

0

0%

Derek Carr

QB

83

100%

0

0%

Darren Waller

TE

66

80%

0

0%

Bryan Edwards

WR

63

76%

0

0%

Henry Ruggs III

WR

48

58%

3

9%

Foster Moreau

TE

47

57%

19

58%

Peyton Barber

RB

47

57%

5

15%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

43

52%

4

12%

Kenyan Drake

RB

36

43%

0

0%

Alec Ingold

FB

28

34%

19

58%

Zay Jones

WR

22

27%

12

36%

Derek Carrier

TE

10

12%

25

76%

Willie Snead

WR

5

6%

8

24%

DEFENSE

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Johnathan Abram

SS

83

100%

16

48%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

77

93%

10

30%

Denzel Perryman

LB

76

92%

0

0%

Casey Hayward

CB

73

88%

7

21%

Trayvon Mullen

CB

72

87%

5

15%

Nate Hobbs

CB

71

86%

12

36%

Maxx Crosby

DE

62

75%

8

24%

Cory Littleton

LB

61

73%

10

30%

Yannick Ngakoue

DE

61

73%

3

9%

Johnathan Hankins

NT

49

59%

7

21%

Quinton Jefferson

DT

47

57%

8

24%

Solomon Thomas

DT

37

45%

6

18%

Darius Philon

DT

33

40%

0

0%

Carl Nassib

DE

24

29%

13

39%

Divine Deablo

LB

22

27%

19

58%

Damon Arnette

CB

20

24%

1

3%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

19

23%

0

0%

K.J. Wright

LB

9

11%

3

9%

Nick Kwiatkoski

LB

7

8%

26

79%

Tyree Gillespie

SS

6

7%

15

45%

Amik Robertson

CB

4

5%

11

33%

SPECIAL TEAMS

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Patrick Onwuasor

LB

0

0%

18

55%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

12

36%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

10

30%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

10

30%

Brandon Parker

T

0

0%

6

18%

Nick Martin

C

0

0%

6

18%

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

SS

0

0%

2

6%

 

