Raiders Week 3 snap counts vs Dolphins: Johnathan Abram stands alone
And then there was one. In week one the Raiders had three defenders who played every snap — S Johnathan Abram, CB Trayvon Mullen, and CB Tre’von Moehrig. After week two, that list dwindled to Abram and Moehrig with Mullen missing 13 snaps. Today that list has just one name on it — Johnathan Abram.
Moehrig and Mullen were both injured on the same play in the game, were slow to get up, and ultimately walked off under their own power. Moehrig hurt his ankle and Mullen his shoulder. Moehrig missed six snaps and Mullen missed 11 snaps. Casey Hayward has missed at least one snap in each game and a total of 15 snaps.
Abram is a perfect 207 for 207 on defense and has added 53 snaps on special teams. Sunday he led the team, playing nearly 100 snaps in total (99) and his combined 260 snaps this season also leads the team.
The third-year former first round pick has not missed a snap through three games. He is currently second on the team with 25 combined tackles (14 solo). Only LB Denzel Perryman has more (36). The next closest DB to Abram’s tackle numbers in Trayvon Mullen with 16.
Several players on offense have not missed a snap including QB Derek Carr, QB John Simpson, and C Andre James. Though at this point Andre Jame has literally *missed* a few snaps, including one Sunday against the Dolphins that was too high for Carr to handle, resulting in a fumble.
OFFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
John Simpson
G
83
100%
6
18%
Alex Leatherwood
T
83
100%
6
18%
Kolton Miller
T
83
100%
6
18%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
83
100%
6
18%
Andre James
C
83
100%
0
0%
Derek Carr
QB
83
100%
0
0%
Darren Waller
TE
66
80%
0
0%
Bryan Edwards
WR
63
76%
0
0%
Henry Ruggs III
WR
48
58%
3
9%
Foster Moreau
TE
47
57%
19
58%
Peyton Barber
RB
47
57%
5
15%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
43
52%
4
12%
Kenyan Drake
RB
36
43%
0
0%
Alec Ingold
FB
28
34%
19
58%
Zay Jones
WR
22
27%
12
36%
Derek Carrier
TE
10
12%
25
76%
Willie Snead
WR
5
6%
8
24%
DEFENSE
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Johnathan Abram
SS
83
100%
16
48%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
77
93%
10
30%
Denzel Perryman
LB
76
92%
0
0%
Casey Hayward
CB
73
88%
7
21%
Trayvon Mullen
CB
72
87%
5
15%
Nate Hobbs
CB
71
86%
12
36%
Maxx Crosby
DE
62
75%
8
24%
Cory Littleton
LB
61
73%
10
30%
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
61
73%
3
9%
Johnathan Hankins
NT
49
59%
7
21%
Quinton Jefferson
DT
47
57%
8
24%
Solomon Thomas
DT
37
45%
6
18%
Darius Philon
DT
33
40%
0
0%
Carl Nassib
DE
24
29%
13
39%
Divine Deablo
LB
22
27%
19
58%
Damon Arnette
CB
20
24%
1
3%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
19
23%
0
0%
K.J. Wright
LB
9
11%
3
9%
Nick Kwiatkoski
LB
7
8%
26
79%
Tyree Gillespie
SS
6
7%
15
45%
Amik Robertson
CB
4
5%
11
33%
SPECIAL TEAMS
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Patrick Onwuasor
LB
0
0%
18
55%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
12
36%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
10
30%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
10
30%
Brandon Parker
T
0
0%
6
18%
Nick Martin
C
0
0%
6
18%
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
SS
0
0%
2
6%