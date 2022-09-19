Raiders week 2 snap counts: Davante Adams plays full game, no catches during 2nd half collapse

Levi Damien
·3 min read

The season opener last week saw Davante Adams targeted early and often. The result was a big day with the All Pro receiver hauling in ten catches for 141 yards and a TD. Week two he was a different story.

While Adams still had a TD catch, he had just one other catch for 11 yards the rest of the day.

He was still out on the field. He led all Raiders receivers with 65 snaps (97%), leaving the field for just two snaps the whole game. And yet his receiving numbers were the lowest on the team. Mack Hollins led the way with 66 yards on five catches, followed by Hunter Renfrow with 59 yards on seven catches — though two of those were then fumbled.

Even the tight ends and running backs had more catches and yards. Darren Waller six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown while Foster Moreau added three catches for 30 yards. Ameer Abdullah had 23 yards on his one catch and Josh Jacobs matched Adams’s total of 12 yards on his one catch as well.

Both of Adams’s catches came in the first half when the team went up 20-0. In the second half, he was targeted just once. ONE. TIME. Meanwhile the Cardinals were making their big comeback to tie it at 23 and take the game to overtime.

This is not a criticism of Adams per se. If anything it’s a criticism of the coach and the quarterback. How in the world does your best player not get the ball in the second half? I mean, there’s taking your foot off the gas and then there’s whatever that was.

Here’s those snap counts:

Offense

ST

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

John Simpson

G

67

100%

5

24%

Dylan Parham

G

67

100%

5

24%

Lester Cotton

G

67

100%

5

24%

Kolton Miller

T

67

100%

5

24%

Derek Carr

QB

67

100%

0

0%

Davante Adams

WR

65

97%

0

0%

Mack Hollins

WR

58

87%

4

19%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

48

72%

2

10%

Josh Jacobs

RB

48

72%

0

0%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

46

69%

3

14%

Foster Moreau

TE

41

61%

8

38%

Darren Waller

TE

37

55%

0

0%

Thayer Munford

T

19

28%

5

24%

Jakob Johnson

FB

17

25%

6

29%

Ameer Abdullah

RB

14

21%

3

14%

Zamir White

RB

6

9%

9

43%

Jesper Horsted

TE

2

3%

12

57%

Jackson Barton

T

1

1%

5

24%

Defense

ST

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Divine Deablo

LB

87

100%

4

19%

Duron Harmon

SS

87

100%

1

5%

Nate Hobbs

CB

87

100%

1

5%

Rock Ya-Sin

CB

87

100%

0

0%

Johnathan Abram

SS

86

99%

0

0%

Maxx Crosby

DE

82

94%

3

14%

Chandler Jones

DE

78

90%

0

0%

Amik Robertson

CB

74

85%

0

0%

Jayon Brown

LB

67

77%

3

14%

Kendal Vickers

DT

58

67%

3

14%

Andrew Billings

DT

44

51%

1

5%

Johnathan Hankins

NT

33

38%

1

5%

Bilal Nichols

DE

29

33%

0

0%

Roderic Teamer

CB

24

28%

11

52%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

23

26%

10

48%

Tashawn Bower

DE

8

9%

0

0%

Matthias Farley

FS

3

3%

16

76%

Special Teams

ST

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Luke Masterson

LB

0

0%

16

76%

Darien Butler

LB

0

0%

15

71%

Isaiah Pola-Mao

DB

0

0%

14

67%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

0

0%

13

62%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

11

52%

Sam Webb

DB

0

0%

9

43%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

8

38%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

8

38%

Alex Bars

G

0

0%

3

14%

Javelin Guidry

CB

0

0%

3

14

