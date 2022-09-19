Raiders week 2 snap counts: Davante Adams plays full game, no catches during 2nd half collapse
The season opener last week saw Davante Adams targeted early and often. The result was a big day with the All Pro receiver hauling in ten catches for 141 yards and a TD. Week two he was a different story.
While Adams still had a TD catch, he had just one other catch for 11 yards the rest of the day.
He was still out on the field. He led all Raiders receivers with 65 snaps (97%), leaving the field for just two snaps the whole game. And yet his receiving numbers were the lowest on the team. Mack Hollins led the way with 66 yards on five catches, followed by Hunter Renfrow with 59 yards on seven catches — though two of those were then fumbled.
Even the tight ends and running backs had more catches and yards. Darren Waller six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown while Foster Moreau added three catches for 30 yards. Ameer Abdullah had 23 yards on his one catch and Josh Jacobs matched Adams’s total of 12 yards on his one catch as well.
Both of Adams’s catches came in the first half when the team went up 20-0. In the second half, he was targeted just once. ONE. TIME. Meanwhile the Cardinals were making their big comeback to tie it at 23 and take the game to overtime.
This is not a criticism of Adams per se. If anything it’s a criticism of the coach and the quarterback. How in the world does your best player not get the ball in the second half? I mean, there’s taking your foot off the gas and then there’s whatever that was.
Here’s those snap counts:
Offense
ST
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
John Simpson
G
67
100%
5
24%
Dylan Parham
G
67
100%
5
24%
Lester Cotton
G
67
100%
5
24%
Kolton Miller
T
67
100%
5
24%
Derek Carr
QB
67
100%
0
0%
Davante Adams
WR
65
97%
0
0%
Mack Hollins
WR
58
87%
4
19%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
48
72%
2
10%
Josh Jacobs
RB
48
72%
0
0%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
46
69%
3
14%
Foster Moreau
TE
41
61%
8
38%
Darren Waller
TE
37
55%
0
0%
Thayer Munford
T
19
28%
5
24%
Jakob Johnson
FB
17
25%
6
29%
Ameer Abdullah
RB
14
21%
3
14%
Zamir White
RB
6
9%
9
43%
Jesper Horsted
TE
2
3%
12
57%
Jackson Barton
T
1
1%
5
24%
Defense
ST
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Divine Deablo
LB
87
100%
4
19%
Duron Harmon
SS
87
100%
1
5%
Nate Hobbs
CB
87
100%
1
5%
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
87
100%
0
0%
Johnathan Abram
SS
86
99%
0
0%
Maxx Crosby
DE
82
94%
3
14%
Chandler Jones
DE
78
90%
0
0%
Amik Robertson
CB
74
85%
0
0%
Jayon Brown
LB
67
77%
3
14%
Kendal Vickers
DT
58
67%
3
14%
Andrew Billings
DT
44
51%
1
5%
Johnathan Hankins
NT
33
38%
1
5%
Bilal Nichols
DE
29
33%
0
0%
Roderic Teamer
CB
24
28%
11
52%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
23
26%
10
48%
Tashawn Bower
DE
8
9%
0
0%
Matthias Farley
FS
3
3%
16
76%
Special Teams
ST
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Luke Masterson
LB
0
0%
16
76%
Darien Butler
LB
0
0%
15
71%
Isaiah Pola-Mao
DB
0
0%
14
67%
Malcolm Koonce
DE
0
0%
13
62%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
11
52%
Sam Webb
DB
0
0%
9
43%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
8
38%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
8
38%
Alex Bars
G
0
0%
3
14%
Javelin Guidry
CB
0
0%
3
14