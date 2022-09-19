Raiders week 2 snap counts: Davante Adams plays full game, no catches during 2nd half collapse

The season opener last week saw Davante Adams targeted early and often. The result was a big day with the All Pro receiver hauling in ten catches for 141 yards and a TD. Week two he was a different story.

While Adams still had a TD catch, he had just one other catch for 11 yards the rest of the day.

He was still out on the field. He led all Raiders receivers with 65 snaps (97%), leaving the field for just two snaps the whole game. And yet his receiving numbers were the lowest on the team. Mack Hollins led the way with 66 yards on five catches, followed by Hunter Renfrow with 59 yards on seven catches — though two of those were then fumbled.

Even the tight ends and running backs had more catches and yards. Darren Waller six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown while Foster Moreau added three catches for 30 yards. Ameer Abdullah had 23 yards on his one catch and Josh Jacobs matched Adams’s total of 12 yards on his one catch as well.

Both of Adams’s catches came in the first half when the team went up 20-0. In the second half, he was targeted just once. ONE. TIME. Meanwhile the Cardinals were making their big comeback to tie it at 23 and take the game to overtime.

This is not a criticism of Adams per se. If anything it’s a criticism of the coach and the quarterback. How in the world does your best player not get the ball in the second half? I mean, there’s taking your foot off the gas and then there’s whatever that was.

Here’s those snap counts:

Offense ST Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct John Simpson G 67 100% 5 24% Dylan Parham G 67 100% 5 24% Lester Cotton G 67 100% 5 24% Kolton Miller T 67 100% 5 24% Derek Carr QB 67 100% 0 0% Davante Adams WR 65 97% 0 0% Mack Hollins WR 58 87% 4 19% Jermaine Eluemunor G 48 72% 2 10% Josh Jacobs RB 48 72% 0 0% Hunter Renfrow WR 46 69% 3 14% Foster Moreau TE 41 61% 8 38% Darren Waller TE 37 55% 0 0% Thayer Munford T 19 28% 5 24% Jakob Johnson FB 17 25% 6 29% Ameer Abdullah RB 14 21% 3 14% Zamir White RB 6 9% 9 43% Jesper Horsted TE 2 3% 12 57% Jackson Barton T 1 1% 5 24% Defense ST Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Divine Deablo LB 87 100% 4 19% Duron Harmon SS 87 100% 1 5% Nate Hobbs CB 87 100% 1 5% Rock Ya-Sin CB 87 100% 0 0% Johnathan Abram SS 86 99% 0 0% Maxx Crosby DE 82 94% 3 14% Chandler Jones DE 78 90% 0 0% Amik Robertson CB 74 85% 0 0% Jayon Brown LB 67 77% 3 14% Kendal Vickers DT 58 67% 3 14% Andrew Billings DT 44 51% 1 5% Johnathan Hankins NT 33 38% 1 5% Bilal Nichols DE 29 33% 0 0% Roderic Teamer CB 24 28% 11 52% Clelin Ferrell DE 23 26% 10 48% Tashawn Bower DE 8 9% 0 0% Matthias Farley FS 3 3% 16 76% Special Teams ST Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Luke Masterson LB 0 0% 16 76% Darien Butler LB 0 0% 15 71% Isaiah Pola-Mao DB 0 0% 14 67% Malcolm Koonce DE 0 0% 13 62% Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 11 52% Sam Webb DB 0 0% 9 43% Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 8 38% AJ Cole III P 0 0% 8 38% Alex Bars G 0 0% 3 14% Javelin Guidry CB 0 0% 3 14

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire